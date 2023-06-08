Summer staples: Local communities plan festivals, events – The Daily Reporter





HANCOCK COUNTY – Art, music, food and fun are on the menu for local communities this summer. Summer festivals will feature local entertainment, kids’ activities and sometimes even fireworks. Here’s an overview of where to go: June The Free Family Fun summer series kicks off June 10 with a Superhero 5K and Kids Dash in downtown Greenfield. Hosted by Hancock 4 Kids, the series continues at 6.30pm on July 13 at Riley Park with a picnic and free games. The nonprofit’s annual school supply giveaway will be held in conjunction with Hancock County Community Night, scheduled for 5-8 p.m. July 19 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. The 39th Annual Greenfield Strawberry Festival presented by Bradley United Methodist Church will be held June 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event taking place at the southwest corner of Pennsylvania and Main streets is a fundraiser for several local organizations. Cost is $8 for strawberries, ice cream, and homemade shortcake. The Hancock County 4-H Fair runs June 23-30 and features free parking and admission, nightly live concerts, and plenty of 4-H animal shows. The Exhibit Hall is open daily with local student projects, and food stalls, a carnival, and shopping vendors will be open daily. The Hancock County 4-H Fair Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. For updates and a schedule, visit yourhancockfairgrounds.com/4-h-fair. The Summer Fest in New Palestine will take place June 23-24, with food, live music and fireworks at 11 E. Main St., New Palestine. Nick & Friends and Clayton Anderson perform on June 23, while Wildheart Band, Reverie, John Beatrice Band and Country Summer perform on June 24 and the festival ends with a fireworks display. July Fortville Summerfest features an all-day kids’ zone with bouncy houses and face-painters; more than 70 suppliers; live music; and a fireworks display at dusk. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 8 at Landmark Park, 200 E. Church St., Fortville. The annual Pennsy Trail Art Fair and Music Festival is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 29 in downtown Greenfield. The event, a fundraiser for Hancock County Mental Health Partners, takes place in the courthouse plaza and features live entertainment and a Ducky Derby raffle. To learn more, visit mentalhealthpartnershc.com or facebook.com/pennsytrailartfair. August The Party in the Park will take place from 6-9 p.m. on August 19 at McCordsville City Hall Park, 6280 W. 800N. The event features free activities like balloon twisting, face painting, harness trampoline jumping, an inflatable obstacle course, ax throwing and more, as well as bargain and food vendors.

