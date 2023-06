Tom Holland is taking a break after his latest role ‘broke him’

Tom Holland is absent. The 27-year-old ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star has decided to take a break after producing and featured in the Apple TV+ limited series “The Crowded Room”. “It was a tough time for sure,” Holland said. says Extra Tuesday. “We were exploring some emotions that I had definitely never felt before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day issues that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure. Although he enjoyed his role on set, the actor admitted the show “broke him” in the process. “I’m now taking a year off, and that’s a result of how difficult this show is,” he added. Tom Holland has revealed he’s taking a year-long hiatus after his “difficult” experience filming the AppleTV+ series ‘The Crowded Room’. Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID The 27-year-old actor reflected on the mental toll of the project, saying, “It was a tough time for sure.” AppleTV Holland appears in the crime thriller alongside Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Sasha Lane (pictured here). AppleTV Holland plays Danny Sullivan in the crime thriller about an unsuspecting young man who is arrested for a shooting at Rockefeller Center in the summer of 1979. The project also stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Will Chase and Sasha Lane. As for how he is spending his current sabbatical, the British star revealed that he travels a bit, plays golf and sees family and friends. For more Page Six you love… “You know, I go to the garden center and buy plants and do my best to keep them alive,” he added. “I just tried to be a regular guy from Kingston and relax.” Holland’s career update comes about a month after he shared how his work on “The Crowded Room” led to his sobriety. The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star said he spends his free time “trying to be a regular Kingston guy.” AppleTV Holland previously opened up about how his role in the limited series inspired him to reevaluate his own sanity and get sober. MediaPunch/Shutterstock “I’m no stranger to the physical aspects of the job of doing this whole action movie,” he said. told Entertainment Weekly in May. “But the mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took me a long time to recover afterwards, to kind of come back to reality.” The ‘Uncharted’ star has been candid in the past about prioritizing his mental health, including announcing his break with social networks last August. “The Crowded Room” comes to Apple TV+ on Friday. AppleTV “I find Instagram and Twitter to be too empowering, overwhelming,” the actor said. told fans in an Instagram video message. “I get caught and spiral when I read things about myself online and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I decided to take a step back and delete the app. “The Crowded Room” premieres June 9 on Apple TV+.

