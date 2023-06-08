Tupac Shakurs’ sister tears up as late rapper earns star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakurs’ sister Sekyiwa Set Shakur got emotional while speaking at the recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony about her late brothers.

On Wednesday, June 7, the music icon, actor and activist posthumously received a star on Hollywood Boulevard as family, friends and fans paid tribute to his legacy.

Cheers of support erupted from the crowd as Shakur’s younger sister gave an emotionalspeech.

As the proud sister of Tupac Amaru Shakur, daughter of Mutulu and Afeni Shakur, it fills my heart with honor to stand here today to represent the Shakur family, she began.

Rapper Changes was shot in a drive-by shooting and later died aged 25 on September 13, 1996. Tupac and Sekyiwas’ mother, Afeni Shakur, died in May 2016 at age 69.

Mutulu Shakur, who was also the late artists’ father-in-law, was paroled from a 60-year prison term in December 2022, NBC News reported. The 72-year-old man, who has an advanced form of cancer, was jailed on racketeering, robbery and robbery murder charges. His supporters claim he was a political prisoner because of his association with the Black Liberation Army.

Sekyiwa Set Shakur spent the rest of his speech congratulating his brother for making his dreams come true before his death.

Tupac knew deep down that he was always destined for something big, she said. And as his little sister, I had the privilege of seeing that greatness unfold.

An image of Tupac Shakur appears next to his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a posthumous ceremony in his honor in Los Angeles, June 7, 2023. Chris Pizzello/AP

Choking, she continued, From the first time he set foot on the Apollo Theater stage at age 13, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he was dreaming of have a star here on the Walk of Fame.

She said her star represents her mark on the music industry and the lasting impact he has had on this world.

Today, we don’t just honor a star on the pitch, she added, while holding back tears. But paid tribute to the hard work and passion he put into making his dreams come true. His celestial star will shine a little brighter today.

As the audience applauded, she concluded, And once again, he made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac.

Radio host Big Boy, who hosted the event, also paid a moving tribute and introduced writer and activist Jamal Joseph andDear Mom: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakurdirector Allen Hughes on the podium.

Hughes, whose FX docuseries explored the rise of the two revolutionaries, highlighted the significance of Tupac Shakur joining other legendary hip hop artists, like Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg, on the Walk of Fame this year.

How fitting is the year of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary for the art form’s most transcendent star to finally be placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, right? he said at the start of his speech. What an incredibly complex human being and artist Tupac is.

He talked about creating his docuseries, which premiered in April.

The filmmaker shared, While making the Dear Mama film series, I was desperate for the melody of Tupac’s journey. When you look around the world and see these murals of him in Africa, Asia, South America and Europe. Then one day it hit me.

During the process of making the film, Hughes said he realized the rappers’ legacy surpassed the music.

Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a global symbol of rebellion, a symbol as visible and important as Malcolm X and Che Guevara. And an inspiration to activists today Indeed, the whole world is feeling Tupac’s message, he says.

He praised the Keep Ya Head Up actor for all he has accomplished after his humble beginnings in Harlem.

I am beyond humbled and honored to be here to see his family and loved ones receive this honor. Thank you, Hughes said to the crowd.