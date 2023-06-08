Françoise Gilot, artist whose career transcended relationship with Picasso, died at 101

Editor’s note: This article was originally published byThe arts journaleditorial partner of CNN Style.

Françoise Gilot, a tireless artist who defied simple categorization and efforts to define her simply as a footnote in the story of her former lover Pablo Picasso died tuesday At New York. She was 101 years old.

His death was confirmed atThe New York Timesby his daughter, Aurelia Engel, who said Gilot had recently suffered from lung and heart problems. CNN could not reach Engel, or Gilots other children, to confirm these details.

Gilot, whose production spans more than 80 years, was born in the Parisian suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine on November 26, 1921 and studied philosophy and law before devoting herself fully to art. The early years of his career coincided with World War II and the Nazi occupation of Paris. During this time she had her first exhibition, at the dealer Madeleine Decres gallery in the eighth arrondissement in 1943, and met Picasso, who was 40 years her senior. His assessment of their ensuing 10-year relationship, published in a 1964 memoir written with journalist Carlton Lake titled Life with Picassoearned Gilot the ire of Picasso’s supporters and ultimately made her a heroic figure in feminist art history.

Sometimes people love you. Sometimes people don’t, Gilot said in a 2019interviewwith the New York Times T Magazine. But you’re not going to shape yourself according to the wishes of others, whether negative or positive, you know? You must be true to yourself and true to the truth. Those are the only two things that are important. I don’t think I have to be true to what the general public thinks, because then why should I say something they’ve already decided on?

By the mid-1950s Gilots’ relationship with Picasso had ended, they had had two children together, Claude and Paloma Picasso, and she had married the artist Luc Simon. A few years later, she began exhibiting with the Parisian gallery Louise Leiris and her work continued to evolve from the cubist mode she explored in the early 1950s to a flattened figurative style characterized by strong geometry and bright colors.

The following decade, despite the outcry caused by his memoirs, Gilot exhibited extensively in Europe and the United States, notably at the David Findley Gallery in New York, the Galleria Santo Stefano in Venice, the Galleria Dantesca in Turin and the Coard Gallery in Paris. In 1962, she and Simon (Engels Sr.) divorced.

In 1970 Gilot married her second husband, Jonas Salk, a virologist who developed one of the first polio vaccines. That same year she had her first solo exhibitions in a museum, although many more would follow in the following years. In addition to painting, Gilot continued to pursue printmaking and poetry. She published her first artist’s book of prints and poems, Sur la Pierre (On the Stone), in 1972 with the Parisian printmaking studio Mourlot Atelier. By mid-decade, Gilots’ primary residence with Salk was near San Diego, California, although she spent much of her time traveling for exhibitions and other projects.

In astatement, Gerald Joyce, president of the California-based Salk Institute, a scientific foundation created by Jonas Salk, said: Françoise Gilot was a real inspiration to all of us at Salk, to Jonas during his life and to our entire community through their involvement with Symphony in Salk and many other businesses in Salk. Her artistic genius can be seen on campus through the many works of art she has donated to us. As we mourn her death, we celebrate the spirit of Françoise by reflecting on her art and her commitment to the Salk Institute.

Gilot had been based in New York since the early 1980s, while a prodigious cadence of exhibitions took her across the United States and Europe. In 1998 an exhibition at the Elkon Gallery in New York highlighted his works from the 1940s. In 2000 Acatos Publishing published a monograph chronicling his work up to 1940. While his earlier work had remained rooted in figuration , whether stylized and streamlined or deconstructed in a cubist vein over the last decades of Gilots’ career, his paintings became increasingly abstract, defined by organic forms rendered in vibrant colors.

In 2012, Gagosian staged the first exhibition of Gilot’s work alongside Picasso, Picasso and Françoise Gilot: ParisVallauris 19431953, which focused on works made during their relationship. The exhibit was developed in part through a collaboration between Gilot and Picasso’s biographer John Richardson, a seemingly unlikely partnership given that Richardson had written his memoirs in a 1964 review for the New York Review of Books.

He had never met me, and then he judged me by things he had heard, Gilot had said of his friendship with Richardson, whowas deada few months earlier, in T Magazine’s 2019 interview. Then, when he met me, we became very good friends. What can I say ? A lot of people thought that being against me would make Picasso happy. That’s why they did it.

Gilots’ work is present in the permanent collections of the Muse Picasso in Antibes, the Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the Muse d’art moderne de la ville de Paris, the New Orleans Museum of Art and the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC, among others.

Although she spent most of the second half of her life in the United States, Gilot repeatedly received national honors in France. In 1978, she was named Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Minister of Culture. In 1994, French President Jacques Chirac made her an Officer of the Order of National Merit. And in 2009, President Nicolas Sarkozy named her an officer of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest honour.

What I really learned in this first phase (of my career): never to belong to a group again, because in a group, some are always the leaders and they always want others to conform, and I am a no -conformist, said Gilot WHY Terry Gross in ainterviewin 1988, on the occasion of the release of his book An Artists Journey.

I want to conform only to myself and the deep desires that motivate me as an artist, and I don’t care if others follow this path or not. Ultimately, if I have lived my life as an artist well, my work which I call the journey of the artist, which is a kind of pilgrimage towards my own center, my being, it is the only thing that matters . And after all, I have enough subscribers as it is, so I think I did the right thing.