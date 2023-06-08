Bollywood Roundup: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and more…

– Advertisement –

Alia Bhatt to Play Sita Alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai– As ‘Adipurush’ prepares for its theatrical release, telling the story of the Ramayana, another film on the same theme is in the works. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who tried out for the role of Sita in the hit movie ‘RRR’, is set to portray Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated film ‘Ramayana’.

According to media reports, Alia has been confirmed to play Sita opposite her real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor, who will be cast as Lord Ram. For those wondering if Nitesh Tiwari’s film has been shelved, there’s good news.

The movie is totally on the right track. Alia was also spotted outside Nitesh Tiwari’s office recently. Nitesh, who is known for films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Chhichhore’, is currently busy with his upcoming film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starring ‘Bawaal’, based on the World War.

This will be the second collaboration between Alia and Ranbir after their last film ‘Brahmastra’.

Salman on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: ‘This season will be raw, unfiltered, just like me’

Mumbai– As the second season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is about to drop, superstar Salman Khan says the upcoming controversial reality show will be ‘raw and unfiltered’, just like the ‘Dabangg’ star.

A new promo was released by the creators on Thursday and features Salman Khan and rapper Raftaar. Starting June 17, “Bigg Boss OTT” will feature Salman as host. In the new promo, Salman and Raftaar give hints about the upcoming season.

Commenting on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman said: “This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me which will make it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi. I’m sure it won’t. has never been seen before in unscripted reality history where fans can see all sides without any layers.

“Dekhta ja India is baar entertainment rukega nahi ki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can’t wait to witness all the drama and excitement that unfolds.”

With the tagline “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi”, this season features several firsts, giving the audience ultimate control over the game, allowing them to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios. Live, viewers can interact with their housemates, shaping outcomes related to weekly ration, spot kills, and chore decisions.

The promo shows Salman and Raftaar shaking a leg on the hook which embodies the anticipation of fans and contestants alike. The Bigg Boss OTT will deliver an engaging experience with multi-camera streaming, allowing fans to switch between different perspectives and never miss a moment of the action.

Raveena Congratulates Onir With Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award For ‘Pine Cone’

Mumbai– Filmmaker Onir was recently congratulated by actress Raveena Tandon with the prestigious Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award during the opening ceremony of the 14th Kashish International Queer Film Festival for his film “Pine Cone”. The event celebrated diversity, inclusion and the power of cinema.

The film explores the complexity of same-sex relationships, pushing the boundaries of societal norms and shining a light on the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Kashish Rainbow award holds special significance for Onir in light of Pride month and the recent debate over same-sex marriage.

Onir said, “This award is incredibly special, not only because it’s Pride month, but also because it’s Kashish, and it’s special that this love award is happening in my city. …Mumbai. I thank the Kashish Film Festival and Sridhar for this award. I am humble.

Onir also expressed his deep gratitude to Raveena Tandon, who has been his faithful friend and support for the past 23 years.

“I am happy to receive this award from my friend Raveena who has always been an ally. And I’m glad that in the audience today is my friend, my biggest support system, my Nikhil, my business partner Sanjay Suri.

He also added, “For me, this award is for anyone in countries around the world where we are still criminalized, murdered and humiliated. It is to tell them that we are going to win and that you are in our thoughts,” he added.

Dhoni Shares ‘LGM’ Teaser On Facebook, His First Film As A Producer

Mumbai– Chennai Super Kings captain and cricketing legend, MS Dhoni, will make his producer debut with the Tamil movie “Let’s Get Married”, or “LGM”, and his first official teaser has been released.

It was officially announced last October that the cricketer was set to open his innings in Kollywood, and now the teaser, released on Wednesday night, and featuring Harish Kalyan and Ivana, gives us an idea of ​​where his new career.

The official handle of Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd shared the details of the teaser release on Dhoni’s Facebook page and his wife Saakshi Rawat’s Instagram handle. Sony Music South also released an animated poster for the film.

The fun family entertainer directed by Ramesh Tamilmani also stars Nadia and Yogi Babu in key roles. Viswajith scores the music and Pradeep Ragav will chair the editor’s table.

Harish Kalyan, who previously married Narmada Udaykumar in October 2022, will return to the screen with ‘Let’s Get Married’. The charming actor is poised to impress fans with his back-to-back releases. (IANS)