Bobs Burgers Actor Jay Johnston Arrested and Charged in Connection to Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

Actor Jay Johnston has been arrested by the FBI and charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Johnston was best known for his comedic roles on popular American television shows, including Development stopped And Bob's Burgers, as well as the series of sketches Mr. Show. The actor, who also played a minor role in Presenter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), faces charges of criminal obstruction of officers during civil unrest and multiple misdemeanors, according to court documents. He was arrested Wednesday, June 7 in Los Angeles, according to the documents. Johnston, 52, is said to have helped at least three other rioters by pouring water in the faces of rioters, to lessen the effects of tear gas. He then used a stolen United States Capitol Police shield to fight with police, the documents show. The FBI interviewed three current or former associates of Johnston, all of whom identified Johnston as the individual in the above 247-AFO photographs, the FBI complaint states. One of those associates provided the FBI with a text message in which Johnston acknowledged being at the Capitol on Jan. 6, saying the news framed him as an attack. This was not the case. I thought it had turned into this. It was a mess. I was massaged and tear gassed and found it quite unpleasant. The Independent could not find a contact for Johnston. On March 4, the FBI shared a pair of photographs of the actor on social media, asking the public to help identify him. Cassandra Church, an actress who worked with Johnston on the show Harmontown, replied to the tweet, saying: I'm not a detective, but I know Jay. He said he was there. And that's him in the photo. SO According to a 2021 report in The daily beast, Johnston has been blacklisted since Bob's Burgers after the footage was shared by the FBI. Chicago native Johnston took a break from television as a sketch actor and writer on all four seasons of Mr Show with Bob and David, hosted by Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. He starred in all three seasons of Comedy Central's The Sarah Silverman Program as Officer Jay McPherson, Sarah's sister Laura's love interest on the show. In Bob's Burgers he played the recurring role of Jimmy Pesto Sr. Last week, a restaurant owner who shouted death threats against then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he stormed the United States Capitol was sentenced to more than two years in prison. More than 1,000 people were charged with federal crimes for their conduct on January 6, 2021. More than 500 of them were convicted, more than half of whom received prison terms ranging from one week to 18 years.

