Lana Del Rey guest on ‘Nepo Daddy’ Rob Grant’s new song ‘Hollywood Bowl’: Listen





Tomorrow, 69-year-old musician Rob Grant will release his first album Disappeared at sea, and the record is getting a lot of attention for a very simple reason: Rob Grant’s daughter, Lizzy, grew up to be Lana Del Rey. Lana sings on two songs from the LP, which also includes contributions from the likes of Jack Antonoff, Luke Howard, Laura Sisk and Zach Dawes. We have already posted “Lost At Sea”, the first of the songs with Lana. Today we get the second. Rob Grant and Lana Del Rey’s new song is called “Hollywood Bowl,” and it’s named after an iconic venue that Lana has played more than once. On the song, Lana sings thoughtfully over her dad’s placid piano: “Twice I sang at the Hollywood Bowl/ And my dad plays like Billy Joel/ And I’m young when I’m old, and I’m old when I am young when I am old / To the whims of my heart and my soul. Jack Antonoff plays mellotron and percussion. It’s pretty! Sounds like a Lana Del Rey song! Check it out below. Rob Grant is also on TikTok, selling “Nepo Daddy” products. I will present it without comment. @robgrantmusic Nepo Daddy merch – the perfect gift for Father’s Day! Shirts and badges are available on my official store (link in bio). You can also get them bundled with my album Lost At Sea, out in just 2 days! Give them to your Nepo dad, take a photo of them wearing the product using #NotafterDaddy and I will repost some of them. Thank you very much for your support! original sound – Rob Grant Disappeared at sea was released 9/6 on Decca Records.

