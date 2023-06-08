What is Austin’s oldest concert hall?

This play was originally performed during KUT’s ATXplained Live show at the Paramount Theater in February 2023.

One night, about eight years ago, Tom Walsh was sitting at the Continental Club and he asked this question: what is the oldest concert hall in Austin? You know, live music is at the heart of what Austin is. Where is he from ?

That’s a great question, given that live music venues mean a lot to Austin. They helped the city define itself. After all, Austin is known as the live music capital of the world.

It seems like a simple question, with a simple answer. At least the first part does.

But when you think about it for a second, Tom’s question is more complex. Did he want to know what the oldest continuous operation concert hall in Austin was? Did he just want to know what First of all place the music was? Should the building still be standing?

And really, what is a concert hall? Of course, a concert hall is a business whose main purpose is to present live music. But is a concert hall defined by its building? If so, then the answer to Tom’s question is easy.

All you have to do is Google Austin’s oldest music venue and you’ll find an article by music journalist Michael Corcoranwho is writing a book on concert halls here.

Music journalist Michael Corcoran says Austin’s oldest concert hall was a place called Buaas Garden, which stood on what is now Sixth Street. The building was demolished in 1874. A bar now stands in its place.

He says the oldest concert hall in Austin was a place called Buaas Garden, which was on the east 400 block of Pecan Street, or what we now call Sixth Street. But the building was demolished in 1874.

But what about the oldest place still standing?

Musicians sometimes play at the Scholz Beer Garden, which opened in 1866. But is it considered a concert hall?

Maybe your first guess is Scholz beer gardenwhich opened in 1866.

Miles Bloxson and Elizabeth McQueen are seated outside the Scottish Rite Theatre. The building once housed Turner Hall, a German opera house built in 1871.

But Michael does not consider this a concert hall.

Although they had music from time to time, he said, it was more of a restaurant and bar.

Michael told KUT that the oldest concert hall where the building still stands is Turner Hall. You may know it as the Scottish Rite Theatre. Turner Hall was a German opera house built in 1871 which held concerts for German singing societies.

But it is no longer a concert hall; it is a theater for children.

What about a concert hall that is in the same building and continuously operates as a concert hall?

Well, Michael thought the Continental Club was probably the oldest continuously operating concert hall in town.

The Continental Club opened in Congress South in 1955.

But there was a period in the 70s when it was a neighborhood bar that didn’t have live music.

The Broken Spoke is Austin’s oldest continuously operating concert hall. It opened in 1964 and has since operated as a country dance hall with live music.

The Broken Spoke, which opened in 1964, gets a historic marker in April

More than a building

So Tom’s question has been answered if you consider concert halls as buildings.

Except there was this part of his question that had nothing to do with the buildings: you know, live music is at the heart of what Austin is. Where is he from ?

You can read that question as: what places paved the way for Austin to evolve into the music-centric place it has become?

And it’s more than buildings. It’s about the story.

Before her death, legendary music writer Margaret Moser taught a course in Austin’s music history. In it, she traced the roots of the Austins music scene back to the music of native Texans, enslaved Africans, Mexican immigrants, and European settlers. She also argued that today’s rock clubs actually date back to the brothels of the 1800s and 1900s.

As far as venues go, there are so many that created the Austin music scene we know and love. The one that seems to occupy the most space in our collective imagination is the world headquarters of Armadillo.

Steve Hopson via WikiMedia Creative Commons Armadillo’s global headquarters has hosted some of the most influential artists of the past 50 years, including Willie Nelson, Frank Zappa and Parliament Funkadelic. It closed in 1980.

Eddie Wilson turned an abandoned National Guard armory in Barton Springs and South First into a concert hall. It was a place where hippies and rednecks could come together over their shared love of music. And from there was born the cosmic cowboy music. You know, hippies get high and write country music.

Everyone has played it, from Willie to Zappa to Parliament Funkadelic. Austin began to gain national attention as a musical city. rolling stone And Time magazine wrote about the venue, and the cosmic cowboy scene that emerged from the Armadillo inspired one of the nation’s most revered musical institutions: Austin City Limits.

But the Armadillo was just one place in Austin’s music history.

In 1933, Kenneth Threadgill opened a room at a small petrol station. He called it Threadgills.

Threadgill’s, a converted petrol station turned beer joint which opened in 1933, closed at the start of the pandemic. Janis Joplin made her debut in the legendary venue.

He will eventually welcome hippies to play in his place, including Janis Joplin.

And let’s not forget the east side of town.

During segregation, the Eastside was home to a vibrant local music scene. The Victory Grill opened in 1945. It’s still there on East 11th Street.

As soon as it opened, major African-American bands played there. Even well into the ’60s, black musicians weren’t always welcome in white Austin (otherwise known as the west side of I-35). So they were playing places like the Victory Grill.

Even in the ’60s, black musicians weren’t always welcome in music venues west of I-35, so they played at places like the Victory Grill on 11th Street.

If Joe Tex was passing through town, he probably played Victory Grill. BB King was driving through town. He played at the Victory Grill. Bobby Bland has become a staple of the Victory Grill, says Harold McMillan, musician and historian. I’ve read and heard people say that Billie Holiday played there. I haven’t been able to corroborate this with my research, but I’ve heard people say so.

And it wasn’t just the Victory Grill. In the 1930s, the Cotton Club held swing dances on East 11th Street. Charlie’s Playhouse opened in 1955. The IL Club opened on 11 East a decade later.

These clubs hosted many local talents, some of whom like Blues Boy Hubbard and the Jets, James Polk and Hosea Hargrove would go on to inspire some of the most famous musicians to ever come out of Austin: Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimmy Vaughan, Angela Strehli. These guys studied at the feet of Eastside musicians.

Blues Boy Hubbard would usually tell you, that lick Stevie just did there, he stole me. It’s my lick, said McMillan, who played bass with Blues Boy Hubbard.

There isn’t a single concert hall that sparked Austin’s love of music. Instead, all of these and countless others like Antone’s, Emo’s on Red River, Flamingo Cantina really, we could go on have helped this town fuel its love for live music.

A place of fellowship

So what is a concert hall? It is a building yes. It is a certain cultural marker.

But there is more than that.

When Tom was asked what his favorite places were, he brought a list on a real piece of paper. But it wasn’t just a list of places; it was a list of specific shows he had seen at those venues.

I saw Buddy Guy at the Ivory Cats; Joe Valentine at Club 311; Gary P. Nunn; Asleep at the wheel of Broken Spoke, he said, listing just a few.

Many of us have a list like this, don’t we? A list of nights we never want to forget.

It is because when a place is really good, it becomes a place of communion.

So if someone asks you which is the oldest concert hall in town, you have answers. You can tell them that Buaas Garden was the first place in town, but the building is no longer there. Turner Hall is the oldest venue where the building still stands, but it is no longer a concert hall.

And the Broken Spoke is the longest room in continuous operation. But a place is more than just a building. This is where you can find yours and experience the magic of a great show together.

A sight you may remember for the rest of your life.