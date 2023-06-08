Notable arts and entertainment events in Dayton June 9-11





Cost: Free More information: 937-496-0050 or www.tidayton.org 2. Saint Helena Spring Festival When: June 9-11; 6.30pm-11pm Friday, 1pm-11pm Saturday, 1pm-9pm Sunday Or: 605 Granville Square, Dayton Details: The annual festival will feature rides, food, a flea market, book fair, children’s games and a beer garden. Cost: Free More information: www.sthelenfestival.org Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY 3. Hedda Gabler When: Until June 18; Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Or: Dayton Theater Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. Dayton Details: David Shough directs an excellent, beautifully crafted production of the classic Henrik Ibsens drama adapted by Christopher Shinn. An outstanding Kelli Locker brings laser focus and deliciously treacherous intent to her portrayal of the bored titular housewife whose manipulative instincts eventually spiral out of control. Sneaky and bossy Zach Katris plays Judge Brack with a towering twinkle in his eyes, and there are equally strong supporting performances from emotional duo Jared Mola (Ejlert Lovborg) and Kayla Graham (Thea Elvsted). Matt Meier as Jorgen Tesman, Heddas’ desperately nebbish husband, Melissa Ertsgaard as Jorgens’ doting aunt Juliane, and Stacy Brewer as devoted maid Berte round out the cohesive cast. Along with the striking fluid dreamscape aesthetic of set designer Red Newmans’ era, Shoughs’ lighting, sound and costume design enhance the sophisticated elegance of this Guild achievement. Cost: $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and $14 for students More information: 937-278-5993 or www.daytontheatreguild.org Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 4. I love the 90s tour When: Saturday June 10 at 8 p.m. Or: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering Details: I Love the 90s is a tour package featuring an eclectic mix of rap, rock and R&B from the decade that gave us. This bill includes Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Naughty By Natures Treach, Kid N Play, All-4-One, 2 Live Crew, DJ Kool and Color Me Badd. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $45 lawn and patio, $75.50 plaza and orchestra in advance. Ticket prices increase by $5 the day of the show. More information: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com Explore Human Race Theater presents the world premiere of the musical Indigo 5. St. Christopher Parish Summer Festival When: June 9-11; 6pm-11pm on Friday, 1pm-11pm on Saturday and 12pm-6pm on Sunday Or: 435 E. National Road, Vandalia Details: Enjoy festival food, bingo, gambling, rides, live music, games, raffles and more. Cost: Free More information: www.festival.schristopheronline.com. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 6. Cachitas now! When: Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Or: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton Details: Cachitas now! is an Argentinian LGBTQIA+ identity group appearing in the United States for the first time this summer. The transfeminist group mixes the folklore of their country with a cumbia groove and a politically charged agenda. Dayton Metro Library co-presents Cachitas Now! In a World Music Series concert. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Free More information: www.levittdayton.org 7. Celebration of World Refugee Day When: Saturday June 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or: Dayton Subway Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton Details: World Refugee Day is an annual observance that honors the courage, strength and determination of women, men and children who are forced to flee their homes under threat of persecution, conflict and violence. Come and enjoy storytelling by members of the refugee community, presentations, performances, music and food. Cost: Free More information: www.daytonmetrolibrary.org 8. For Dayton By Dayton When: Saturday June 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Or: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton Details: For Dayton By Dayton celebrates community spirit with an annual concert featuring local artists of all genres. Cost: Free More information: www.4dbdayton.com Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 9. Local Showcase When: Saturday June 10 at 8 p.m. Or: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton Details: Ten High Productions presents an evening of original hard rock music from four local artists. Bill features Dreadful Rumor, which released the two-song single, Miss Mistreeater and Mr. Theater, on May 5. Toxic Nobility has a new single, Call To Rise, out May 18. Motel Faces are backing their current single, Another Shot Tonight, released in early April. The Filthy Heathens are a new band from Dayton who began offering roots rock in late summer 2022. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $12 in advance, $15 the day of the show More information: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com ten. Versailles Poultry Days When: June 9-11; 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday Or: 459, rue S. Center, Versailles Details: Poultry Days is an annual community festival that began in 1952 to celebrate the region’s history as a leading poultry producer. Activities include rides, crafts, games of chance, parade, ultimate Frisbee tournament, vintage car show, and more. Cost: Free More information: www.versaillespoultrydays.com Explore PRIDE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Pride in the Dayton area in June 11. Yellow Springs Street Fair When: Saturday June 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or: Downtown Yellow Springs Details: Expect over 250 vendors, 65 shops and restaurants, music and more at this popular festival. Cost: Free More information: https://www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair 12. Miami Little River Festival When: Saturday June 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Or: Washington Mill Park, 3311 Washington Mill Road, Sugarcreek Township. Details: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Wild and Scenic designation of Little Miami Rivers. Festivities include a morning canoe race, an afternoon festival featuring entertaining and educational presentations, children’s activities, food trucks and over 20 community organizations providing information and resources. Cost: Free More information: www.lmwn.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/what-to-do/events/12-great-things-to-do-in-dayton-this-weekend/OUDBJH2DENFCFEMYRW4KCH3BTQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos