Bollywoods filmed love affair Baddie Shakti Kapoor with Shivangi Kolhapure
published by: Shrishti Negi
Last update: June 08, 2023, 1:27 p.m. HST
Shivangi is actress Padmini Kohlapuri’s sister.
At the time of their marriage, Shakti Kapoor was 32 years old while his sweetheart Shivangi Kolhapure was 18.
Actor Shakti Kapoor has become a household name for playing several villainous roles on the big screen. But do you know that it was his reputation as a Bollywood villain that became a huge issue in his real-life romance? In her former interview for a talk show on Sahyadri Channels, Shakti Kapoor spoke candidly about her marriage to Shivangi Kolhapure who was 14 years her junior. At the time of their marriage, Shakti Kapoor was 32 years old while her beloved was only 18. But Shivangi’s family were unhappy with her relationship with the Bollywood actor.
How did Shakti Kapoor meet Shivangi?
Raja Babu fame was unaware that Shivangi was the real sister of actress Padmini Kohlapuri. It wasn’t until the trio were introduced to each other at a studio that they found out about their family. Shakti Kapoor only knew Padmini at the time as he saw her working as a child actress. Shakti revealed that he was impressed with Shivangis’ features and nature and complimented her. Let’s catch up someday, he remembers asking Shivangi. He was relieved that the latter hadn’t called him an uncle yet.
The duo have since fallen in love with each other. It was when Shakti Kapoor was 32, he proposed Shivangi but the problems were about to start. The Bollywood star was from a Punjabi family, while his beloved was a Maharashtrian. Her family disagreed, and Shaktis’ reputation as a villain only made matters worse. Her parents locked her in the house, Shakti said.
The actor admitted that he officially asked his parents for permission to marry, but was rejected. She was too young to marry. She was studying at the time, he confessed.
Another report from the Hindustan Times claims that when nothing worked out, the lovers decided to elope together. Shivangi was 18 when she got married and a year later gave birth to their son Siddhanth Kapoor. Notably, her parents cut all ties with her after she ran away, but the differences are said to have started to resolve after the birth of their first child.
Later, Shraddha Kapoor was born. The actress is known for her notable roles in Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, among others.
Sources
https://www.news18.com/movies/icymi-bollywoods-baddie-shakti-kapoors-filmy-love-story-with-shivangi-kolhapure-8029285.html
