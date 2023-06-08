Connect with us

Raging Bullshit: Credits and the Hollywood Economy

On May 24, streaming platform Max, until recently HBO Max, and before that just HBO, issued an apology for an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max. News of the surveillance went viral on Twitter, thanks to an anonymous user posting under the handle John Frankensteiner.

Frankensteiner noticed that on the Maxs interface for movies, the company had condensed many screen credits into a single category, Creators. If you want to watch angry bull, the 1980 biopic of boxer Jake LaMotta starring Robert DeNiro and directed by Martin Scorsese, you’ll see its creators are, in order: Peter Savage, Martin Scorsese, Mardik Martin, Robert Chartoff, Paul Schrader, Jake La Motta, Irwin Winkler, Joseph Carter. Max lists the actors under the catchall designation in this order: Frank Vincent, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro.

In 1980, De Niro won an Oscar for Godfather Part IIand on the original angry bull movie poster, his name appears above the title. As they say in the industry, he deserved it. In the Max format version of the film, it is billed last. Likewise, at the time of angry bullhis exit, Scorsese had realized average streets And Taxi driveramong other films, and Paul Schrader had written Taxi driver, Obsession, Hardcoreand made his writing and directing debut with 1980s american gigolo. In the reconfigured credits of the streaming version of the film, the first list of creators goes to Peter Savage, one of the three co-writers involved in LaMotta’s original memoir, but not an actual credited screenwriter for the film.

Max downplays it all as a formatting issue, but the Directors Guild of America (DGA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) saw it as another streaming industry power grab as the WGA strikes, the Screen The Actors Guild has approved its strike by a 97% vote of the members, and (at the time of this writing) the DGA is presenting an offer from the producers to its members, on fair wages and working protocols in Hollywood. DGA Chairman Lesli Linka Glatter said, the unilateral decision by Warner Bros. Discovery, without notice or consultation, to group directors, writers, producers and others into a generic category of creators in their new Max rollout while we are in negotiations with them is a grave insult to our members and our union. The WGA was just as tough. This attempt to diminish the contributions and importance of writers echoes the message we heard during our negotiations with [the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers], WGA President Meredith Stiehm said, that writers are marginal, inessential, and should simply accept being paid less and less, while the profits of our employers increase more and more. This muted disregard for the importance of writers is what got us to where we are today, day 22 of our strike.

