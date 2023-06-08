Raging Bullshit: Credits and the Hollywood Economy

To subscribe to The nation Subscribe now for as low as $2 per month!

On May 24, streaming platform Max, until recently HBO Max, and before that just HBO, issued an apology for an oversight in the technical transition from HBO Max to Max. News of the surveillance went viral on Twitter, thanks to an anonymous user posting under the handle John Frankensteiner.

Frankensteiner noticed that on the Maxs interface for movies, the company had condensed many screen credits into a single category, Creators. If you want to watch angry bull, the 1980 biopic of boxer Jake LaMotta starring Robert DeNiro and directed by Martin Scorsese, you’ll see its creators are, in order: Peter Savage, Martin Scorsese, Mardik Martin, Robert Chartoff, Paul Schrader, Jake La Motta, Irwin Winkler, Joseph Carter. Max lists the actors under the catchall designation in this order: Frank Vincent, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro.

In 1980, De Niro won an Oscar for Godfather Part IIand on the original angry bull movie poster, his name appears above the title. As they say in the industry, he deserved it. In the Max format version of the film, it is billed last. Likewise, at the time of angry bullhis exit, Scorsese had realized average streets And Taxi driveramong other films, and Paul Schrader had written Taxi driver, Obsession, Hardcoreand made his writing and directing debut with 1980s american gigolo. In the reconfigured credits of the streaming version of the film, the first list of creators goes to Peter Savage, one of the three co-writers involved in LaMotta’s original memoir, but not an actual credited screenwriter for the film.

Max downplays it all as a formatting issue, but the Directors Guild of America (DGA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) saw it as another streaming industry power grab as the WGA strikes, the Screen The Actors Guild has approved its strike by a 97% vote of the members, and (at the time of this writing) the DGA is presenting an offer from the producers to its members, on fair wages and working protocols in Hollywood. DGA Chairman Lesli Linka Glatter said, the unilateral decision by Warner Bros. Discovery, without notice or consultation, to group directors, writers, producers and others into a generic category of creators in their new Max rollout while we are in negotiations with them is a grave insult to our members and our union. The WGA was just as tough. This attempt to diminish the contributions and importance of writers echoes the message we heard during our negotiations with [the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers], WGA President Meredith Stiehm said, that writers are marginal, inessential, and should simply accept being paid less and less, while the profits of our employers increase more and more. This muted disregard for the importance of writers is what got us to where we are today, day 22 of our strike.

Whether intentional or programmed months ago into the transition, the clear, descending message to artists is clear. For some, the scramble for movie credits may seem like pure ego. Yes, a bit of hardball can be played behind the scenes on star billing: who gets their name on the title, who gets the script and who gets the story by credit, or the directors a film by credit. Is this latest award a signature credit, as the directors call it, or a vanity credit, as others would say, for wannabes who imagine themselves to be the next Hitchcock?

At the same time, however, credits are a fundamental labor and financial problem that artists have been trying to control for over a century. They mattered at the start of the 20th century for the same reasons as they do today: public and fan support is the basis of artists’ wage demands and bargaining power with studios. In 1910, actress Florence Lawrence, who appeared anonymously in Biograph films as What drink did (1910) and Lady Helens Getaway (1910), directed anonymously by DW Griffith, became an audience favourite, but no one knew its name. The only way to see her was to buy a ticket to a Biograph movie. The public only knew her as Biograph Girl.

Lawrence sought to cash in on her popularity into a steady weekly, not daily, paycheck, and made a request considered at the time to be the essence of pampered diva riding: her own makeup table. So Biograph fired her. Producer Carl Laemmle, future founder of Universal Pictures, hired her and soon publicized Florence Lawrence’s name, in an effort to lure her fans into his business. Exactly what the studios feared the most happened next. Lawrence became what we now call a movie star. In 1912, she produced her own films in partnership with Laemmle and her director husband, Harry Solter, as Victor Company.

Writers began to organize in 1920, and the fight for fair credit was central to their efforts. After a series of failed organizing campaigns, they finally won the right to determine the screen credits 21 years later, with the 1941 WGA Basic Agreement.

Previously, studio executives could choose to list a more well-known writer (e.g., a famous playwright or novelist) and ignore lesser-known studio contract writers to better market a film. They could also simply give writing credit to a writer or director they personally favored (the producer’s brother-in-law, for example, or a college pala, common practice). Writers, like actors, must rely on audiences and therefore studio recognition as the basis for building their careers.

It’s also a more complicated determination for writers. Although there is only one actor playing Jake LaMotta in angry bull, the film credits two screenwriters (Paul Schrader and Mardik Martin). On Max, even if you knew who the five screenwriters on this undifferentiated list of creators were, you wouldn’t know which of the five wrote the screenplay. In the format approved by the WGA for the original film release, Schraders’ name came first in the credits on Martins. This is an economic calculus as well as a matter of career prestige: who is listed where in a film’s credits determines residual payouts and tells the industry who the WGA believes has does the actual work.

The WGA’s arbitration process for awarding credits is notoriously far from perfect, but it does at least provide a standardized model for placement and takes that determining power away from management and those with a personal interest in the film. . Max’s clumsy compression of the entire process diminishes the influence of writers, directors, and actors in determining their audience. It is true that after 43 years, the creators of angry bull won’t be affected much, but with thousands of other lesser-known movies rolling out to Max, combined with the precedent it can set for other platforms, the creator category, if allowed to continue, will shape and shrink careers.

It’s also why the Directors Guild was quick to denounce the practice, picking up on the fundamental struggles for creative control that launched their union. There are only half a dozen directors in Hollywood who are allowed to shoot as they please and have any supervision over their editing, Frank Capra wrote in The New York Times in 1939, as the directors neared their first studio deal. Truly a sad situation for a medium that is supposed to be the directors’ medium.

The struggle to establish creative autonomy is why the DGA has always insisted that a director’s name appear alone on screen, not shared with another member of the team. The DGA studio contract even dictates the size of the director’s name in the ad: the director of the film will be given credit on all positive prints and all videodiscs/videocassettes of the film in type size at least fifty percent (50%) of the size in which the movie title is displayed.

Throwing Scorses’ name into a list of seemingly randomly ordered creations makes it seem like every creative person on angry bull made an equal contribution to the film and this is not the case. We can argue the validity of the theory of the author film by film, but never the central role of the director in the making of a film, which the credits of the DGA establish from the outset.

Max said he would correct his credit protocols. He must do so, out of respect for the minimum basic agreements of these guilds and the individual contracts of the talents involved. As intentional as this credit oversight is, it should be understood as one more symptom of a serious industry-wide setback. Online tech companies tend to think of artists the same way the Biograph studio did in 1910: gig-economy workers, anonymized products, forever and ever branded. The effort to revive this mentality in today’s entertainment industry represents a direct attack on the careers of the people who create film and television.