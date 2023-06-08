The Grand Théâtre de Wausau unveils its program for the 2023-24 season

WAUSAU The Grand Theaters 2023-24 lineup includes a series of Broadway musicals, the Wisconsin premiere of a new musical about the life and music of pop superstar Cher, musical artists from all genres , some of the hottest touring acts on the road today and fun gigs for all ages.

The season includes 33 shows between September and mid-May, the largest lineup of shows in more than a decade, the Grand Theater said in a press release.

Here is an overview of the shows that will take center stage during the 2023-24 season and a brief description provided by the artists and the Grand Théâtre.

September

Leonid & Friends September 12. These 12 musicians from Russia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus capture the spirit, musicality and fire of Chicago’s iconic hit songs.

October

Brian Regan on October 4. With the perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality, TV and film actor and stand-up comedian Regan stars in three Netflix comedy specials, including his own series “Stand Up and Away! with Brian Regan. “

The Hit Men: The Ultimate Rock Concert on October 6. These five musicians have played with legendary artists, including members of Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Billy Joel, Sting, Elton John, Journey and The Who. They’ll share first-hand experiences as eyewitnesses to rock history and perform classic hits you know and love.

Mania: The ABBA Tribute on October 13. With an extraordinary cast of musicians and performers, Mania pays authentic homage to the 1970s disco era and legendary Swedish band with hits like Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia and Take a Chance on Me.”

Air supply on October 20. For over 45 years, the soaring tenor voice of Russell Hitchcock and the simple yet majestic songs of Graham Russell have created timeless romantic anthems like Making Love Out Of Nothing At All, Lost in Love and All Out of Love.

When you wish for a star October 24. The house band from the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, accompanied by two singers and storytellers, bring 100 years of iconic Disney songs to life through the prism of jazz.

November

#IMOMSOHARD November 5th. #IMOMSOHARD began as a popular web series by real-life friends and comedians Kristin and Jen, who speak openly on camera about their fears and failures, their laughs and their friendship. In their hit videos and comedy tours, Kristin and Jen talk about all things wife and mom.

Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience November 7th. Using modern video and sound technology, Johnny Cash’s rich, iconic baritone has been extracted from archival concert footage and recordings, allowing the Man in Black to once again perform his greatest hits with a band. live.

Croce plays Croce on November 16. AJ Croce performs a unique take on the iconic albums of his late father, Jim Croce, with a full band and visual presentation of his songs, including hits like Bad, Bad Leroy Brown’ and Time In A Bottle.

Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna on November 18. The world-renowned Vienna Boys Choir returns to The Grand for the first time in nearly a decade for a program of Austrian folksongs, classical masterpieces, popular songs and holiday favourites.

“Mean Girls” November 19-20. Straight from Broadway, this hilarious hit musical from writer Tina Fey follows a nave newbie who falls prey to a trio of high school enemies.

December

Celtic Angel Christmas on December 6th. The show combines traditional and contemporary Irish holiday favorites and tunes with world-class champion Irish dancing from the Celtic Knight Dancers.

Michael Cavanaugh: A Merry Rockin Christmas on December 12. This high-energy Christmas show combines modern Christmas songs like Last Christmas with classics like Jingle Bell Rock and Winter Wonderland sprinkled with some pop/rock hits.

John Altenburgh’s Christmas extravaganza on December 15. After decades of sold-out shows, John Altenburgh returns with a lineup of some of the state’s top musicians performing jazz, blues, country and Christmas classics.

January

STOMP on January 9. The percussive feel returns to The Grand using everything but conventional percussion instruments, matchboxes, poles, brooms, hubcaps to fill the stage with beautiful beats.

MJ Live: Michael Jackson tribute concert on January 25. Relive the energy, spectacle and joy of this legendary superstar and his music, featuring Michael Jackson’s greatest hits including Bad, Billie Jean, Beat It” and Black & White.”

FEBRUARY

Come from afar on February 7 and 8. This inspiring Broadway musical takes you deep into the true story of the small Newfoundland town that opened its homes to 7,000 stranded travelers on 9/11.

Dallas String Quartet on February 15. This inventive ensemble (violins, viola and double bass, accompanied by drums and guitar) is where Bach meets Bon Jovi. A fusion of classical and pop music, the Dallas String Quartet presents a performance inspired by Netflix’s hit show “Bridgerton,” featuring songs from Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes and more.

The Barricade Boys on February 17. From the heartbreaking emotion of ‘Les Misrables’ to the driving harmonies of ‘Jersey Boys’, this musical journey of Broadway songs also covers some of the greatest pop, rock, swing and Motown hits.

March

Ron Artis II and the Truth March 1st. Ron Artis II returns to Wausau with his band The Truth after a sold-out 10×10 show at The Grand to perform on the main stage. Artis wowed audiences with his multi-instrumental prowess and musical range, from delta blues and gospel to Nordic soul, energetic funk and R&B.

“My beautiful lady” on March 5 and 6. From the Lincoln Center Theater comes a new production of the beloved musical featuring classic songs like I Could Have Danced All Night, The Rain in Spain and Wouldn’t It Be Loverly.”

The March 8 StepCrew. Accompanied by virtuoso musicians from the Celtic, traditional and rock genres, this show combines three percussive dance styles with fresh musical arrangements.

Mechanical Circus: Zéphyr on March 10. Cirque Mechanics tells stories wrapped in acrobatics, mechanical marvels and a bit of clowning. In this wind-blown tale of the choices humans have made regarding our planet and its resources, audiences will witness the relentless tug of war between man and nature in the name of progress.

Classic Albums Live: Rumors March 22. Hear the timeless and emotionally resonant songs from Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album “Rumours”, including Go Your Own Way, Dreams and Dont Stop.

April

Pioneer women of the country April 4th. Singers Miko Marks and Kristina Train, backed by an all-female band of five, pay homage to the music and lives of country legends Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.

One Vision of Queen with Marc Martel on April 5. This theatrical production rocks you from start to finish with the songs Queen made famous.

iLuminate on April 7. Using props and performers appearing only with illuminated outlines, this family-friendly mix of music, dance, illusion, technology and comedy transports you to another world.

The Cher Show on April 13. With 35 smash hits, the Wisconsin premiere of this Tony Award-winning musical about Cher’s life story is packed with so much Cher it takes three women to portray her: the debuting child, the glam pop star and icon.

Evil Woman: The American ELO on April 19. With a list of instantly recognizable hits like “Mr. Blue Sky”, “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Evil Woman”, this multimedia concert performed by the 12 musicians of Evil Woman is a celebration of symphonic rock.

B2 wins on April 23. These fun-loving Brazilian twin brothers perform unique songs you know and love on fiddle and ukulele, including from Frank Sinatra to Ed Sheeran, Louis Armstrong to Dua Lipa, and Michael Jackson to Daft Punk.

Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience on April 26. Starring David Brighton and his band, this theatrical and richly costumed multimedia show will take the audience on a musical journey through the career of David Bowie.

Can

Guess who on May 5. This legendary Canadian band is known for their hits in the late 60s and early 70s, including American Woman, These Eyes and No Time. They will perform a mix of their early hits and current music.

The Texas Tenors on May 16. These versatile classically trained performers bring a mix of country, classical, Broadway and current pop music, all performed with humor and cowboy charm. They rose to fame appearing on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and are returning to the Grand by popular demand.

Tickets are available with Season Pass orders (four or more shows) and open for purchase of a single show on July 11. Call 715-842-0988, go to www.grandtheater.org or stop by the ticket office at 401 Fourth St. in downtown Wausau.

