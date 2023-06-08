10 Controversial Bollywood Love Triangles: From Rekha-Amitabh-Jaya to Salman-Aishwarya-Vivek

Bollywood has witnessed some of the most bizarre and controversial love stories to date. Much like cinema itself, these relationships have rarely been hidden from the public eye, and due to their competing interests, they easily make for one of the most outrageous news headlines in the short run. Well, take a look at some of these love triangles among prominent Bollywood celebrities who became the hot topic of debate in their time!

#1. The infamous saga of Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri

Topping the list of such untoward love triangles is none other than Amitabh Bachchan’s love triangle with the two leading ladies of his generation, Jaya Bhaduri and Rekha. While he married Jaya in 1973, he was also involved in an extramarital affair with his frequent co-star, Rekha. Moreover, it was also reported that the duo secretly got married and proof of the same was found when Rekha arrived at Rishi Kapoor’s wedding flaunting it. vermilion And mangal sutra. Nonetheless, although Amitabh has moved away from his relationship and led a happy family with Jaya, Rekha still continues to openly display her love and affection for Amitabh.

#2. Ranbir Kapoor’s adventure with Deepika Padukone but left her for Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor’s personal life has always attracted a lot of attention, especially due to the many past relationships he has had. However, of all of them, what caught the most attention was his almost simultaneous relationship with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. Ranbir and Deepika started dating after their movie, Bachna Ae Haseeno. However, soon enough she discovered that the actor was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif and that he had been cheating on her for some time.

#3. Priyanka Chopra fell in love with Harman Baweja, then moved on to Shahid Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja were a gorgeous couple in 2008 when the duo’s film, love story 2050 has been freed. While the film failed at the box office, it was reported that the duo’s feelings for each other were more personal and romantically intimate. Unfortunately, it seems that the failure of their movie ended up taking a toll on their relationship, due to which Priyanka broke up with Harman and found her love for Shahid Kapoor.

#4. Aditya Pancholi dated Kangana Ranaut while married to Zarina Wahab

Aditya Pancholi fell in love with 20-year-old Kangana Ranaut at a time when the latter was still in her difficult time to make her Bollywood debut. Their love blossomed despite the fact that Aditya was already married to his wife, Zarina Wahab. Interestingly, the couple broke up when the news of physical abuse against Kangana by Aditya broke through the former.

#5. Bipasha Basu’s hot affairs with the two guys, Dino Morea and John Abraham

Bipasha Basu fell in love with her Raj co-star, Dino Morea and the duo had been dating passionately for a long time. But, for unknown reasons, they broke up and Bipasha was quick to move on with John Abraham. Nevertheless, it has been secretly speculated that the actress’ previous breakup was mainly due to the fact that she started seeing John at that time.

#6. Akshay Kumar had a tough choice between Shilpa Shetty and Twinkle Khanna

The iconic Bollywood kiladiAkshay Kumar had a romantic relationship with his Principal Khiladi Tu Anadi co-star, Shilpa Shetty. While the latter was madly in love with him, she had the most heartbreaking reality when she found out that Akshay had always been in a relationship with her while simultaneously dating Twinkle Khanna. As a result, Shilpa broke up with him and Akshay ended up marrying Twinkle.

#7. Salman Khan felt betrayed when Katrina Kaif dumped him and dated Ranbir Kapoor

Salman Khan gave love another chance when he fell in love with her Yuvraj co-star, Katrina Kaif. This relationship also became the indispensable turning point in the career of Katrina, which later achieved success. However, things changed in 2009 when Katrina started working in the film, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in front of Ranbir Kapoor. Apparently, Ranbir was dating Deepika Padukone at that time. In the end, the result is almost known to everyone. Katrina broke up with Salman and on the other hand, Ranbir also broke up with Deepika.

#8. Sanjay Khan’s affair with Zeenat Aman while still married to Zarine Katrak

Once a model, Zarine Katrak gave up her ambition and followed her heart when she married Sanjay Khan. The duo were blessed with three children and were living the perfect family life when the sudden news of Sanjay’s extra-marital affair with Zeenat Aman shook their ground. It was also speculated that he even married Zeenat in secret. Unfortunately, this love triangle ended on a bad note when Sanjay Khan beat Zeenat Aman in an altercation.

#9. Kareena Kapoor quickly went from Shahid Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor became the hit jody of the decade. With dating rumors of them getting louder than ever, it looked like the couple were already painting the town red with their flabby romance. However, things hit rock bottom for them when it turned out that Kareena had fallen in love with Saif Ali Khan at the same time. Thereafter, she ended her relationship with Shahid and married Saif.

#ten. Salman Khan was envious after Aishwarya Rai hugged Vivek Oberoi

Salman Khan’s love and breakup story with former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai is known to many. Despite being a perfect match, the couple broke up due to Salman’s abusive behavior. However, right after her breakup, Aishwarya started dating Vivek Oberoi, which reportedly angered Salman. Unfortunately, Vivek and Aishwarya’s relationship was brief and they broke up amicably quite early.

What do you think of these Bollywood love triangles?

