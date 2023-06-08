Air Quality Levels, Bobs Burgers Actor Arrested, Florida Neighborhood Shooting

In today’s newsletter:Smoke from Canada’s wildfires remains in the northeast. A former Trump White House official is subpoenaed in a Jan. 6 investigation. And a family mourns a father and son killed in a shooting in Virginia.

Here’s what you need to know today.

Another day of air quality issues envelops the northeast

Can you believe New York City looked like this yesterday? Smoke from wildfires in Canada blanketed the city and much of the Northeast, resulting in a seemingly apocalyptic orange haze and leaving the city with the worst air quality in the world.

The smell of burnt ashes also wafted inside and caught residents off guard. It’s really weird, said Brooklyn resident Katie Schaller. It feels like you are in California or somewhere where there have been wildfires.

In her remarks yesterday, Governor Kathy Hochul called the situation a health and environmental crisis and urged New Yorkers to limit their time outdoors.

Those who hope for a reprieve today will not get it. Poor air quality is here for another day, forecasters predicted. And it’s not just New York. Major metropolitan areas, including Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, all saw unhealthy air for all groups, the National Weather Service said.

New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol said yesterday that residents should expect an air quality health advisory to remain in place for the next few days.

Still, relief may not be far off. Forecasters expect the winds to change after today and push the smoke further west into the Northeastern Interior and the Ohio Valley tomorrow.Follow the latest updates.

What to know about smoke and air quality issues

Steve Bannon subpoenaed in January 6 inquest

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., has subpoenaed former Trump White House official Steve Bannon in connection with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Jan. 6 and Donald’s efforts. Trump to stay in office, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The subpoena, for documents and testimony,was sent at the end of last month.

The Washington grand jury is one of the federal grand juries investigating the former president. A separate grand jury in Miami yesterday heard testimony about Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Residents denounce Florida woman accused of killing her neighbor

Susan Louise Lorincz, the white woman accused of fatally shooting her neighbor, Ajike AJ Owens, who is black, used to harass local children and use racial slurs against them, neighbors said .

Last Friday night’s shooting happened after police said Lorincz got into a fight with Owens’ children, who were playing in a nearby field. During the argument, Lorincz threw a skate at Owens’ 10-year-old son, then swung an umbrella at him and his brother. According to police, Owens then repeatedly knocked on Lorincz’s door, and Lorincz fired a shot through the door, hitting Owens in the upper chest.

Everyone in this neighborhood argued with this lady about our children, neighbor Phyllis Wills said of Lorincz.Other residents echoed that sentimentrecalling the times they said Lorincz checked in on their kids, taunted them with insults, called the police, and waved guns at them just because they were kids.

Virginia shooting victims were a father and son

Renzo Smith and his wife swelled with pride as they watched their 18-year-old son, Shawn Jackson, receive his high school diploma on Tuesday. Both parents wore custom-made Jackson face shirts for the ceremony. But the celebration was cut short when Smith and Jackson were shot and killed shortly after the ceremony.

Now the family members have to deal with the tragedy. Let’s try to be as strong as possible, said Jackson’s aunt. That’s all I can say for now.

The police havereleased more details about the shootingincluding the names of the suspects and a possible motive.

Federal child labor probe expands

An investigation into Guatemalan children working in the United States in violation of child labor laws has expanded to include meat packing and production companies that allegedly hired underage migrants in at least 11 states, two states said. senior officials. The companies under surveillance operate across the country in locations from Virginia to Colorado.

NBC News reported earlier this year that the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice are trying to determine whether a human trafficking scheme has brought migrant children to work for several companies in the packaging industry. nationwide meat.Here’s what we know about the expanded investigation.

today’s talker

A Pride Month drag show in Florida has moved

in a covered room, a decision that was made as the state debated and ultimately passed a measure targeting performers. Elsewhere in Florida, parade attendees will be required to adhere to a minimum dress code, and another city has completely canceled its annual Pride event. Organizers in Tennessee and Montana, where new legislation has also been passed, are also scrambling to make last-minute changes. LGBTQ Pride Month celebrations had become, for the most part, family events, but organizers sayplanning them becomes more and more complicated.

Policy in brief

Riot of January 6:Jay Johnston, an actor who appeared on Bobs Burgers and Arrested Developmentwas arrested in Californiaand indicted in connection with the attack on the United States Capitol.

Student loan debt:President Bidenvetoed Republican-sponsored legislationwho sought to block his administration’s plan to provide student debt relief.

Repercussions of the debt agreement:House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said no votes would take place for the rest of the week, hours after conservative hardliners.prevented several bills from advancingfor the second consecutive day.

Choice of personnel

The push to reshape Oregon, literally

Over the years, western counties have made many efforts to leave one state and become part of another. They almost always fail. But in eastern Oregon, voters in 12 counties were poised to approve proposals that would start the process of breaking up and coming together in Idaho. Reporter Alicia Victoria Lozano found out what was happening in Oregonis representative of the growing rural-urban dividein the USA Amanda Covarrubias,news editor

In case you missed it

Satellite images show the extent of the destruction of the dam in Ukraine

Fox News told lawyers for Tucker Carlsons that the former star presenter hadterminated its contract with the network.

World football icon Lionel Messiannounced that he would join Inter Miamiin Major League Soccer, rejecting an offer from Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

A former probation officer and his wife spent decades trying to help a convicted killer in Texas and rolled up dead.

Actress Shannen Doherty has revealed the breast cancer she has been battling for several yearsspread to his brain.

Michigan lawmakersconsider measures to address the education crisisaffecting young people in foster care, nearly a year after NBC News revealed problems in the system.





