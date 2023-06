Hood Family will host the Mahomet Soda Fest

By Brett McMahon When The Hood Family Group takes the stage at the Mahomet Soda Festival on Saturday June 10, it will be their first participation in the event. While Jennifer Hood, the band’s main lead singer, played the event a few years ago with another band, she can’t wait to share the spotlight with her parents and sister. We love these types of community events that bring people together and we’re thrilled to support a unique big city festival, she says, adding that she thinks we could all use a little more connection these days. . The event will also feature vendors crafting and other items, while over 100 flavors of soda will be available for tasting and purchase. As for what their show will provide at the festival, says Hood, we provide a family atmosphere that everyone can enjoy (and maybe even sing along to!). Our musical selections span decades, so we hope people can sit down and enjoy themselves with their loved ones, and maybe even bring back some great memories. The band has been playing regularly for about 12 years but actually started long before that. Hoods’ father, Jim, played in bluegrass and folk bands for many years, along with Hood and his sister, Jerrica. She remembers trying to slip on stage a few times during her dad’s shows, so it was a natural fit. The family quartet, also made up of mom, Penny, also played in church for many years. Things started to get more serious after Jennifer graduated from Millikin University and learned to play the guitar. It’s such a gift to be able to make music with your family. It’s a unique bonding experience, and truly one of my favorite things in life, she says. Sometimes I watch my mom, dad and sister as they sing one of our favorite songs and a wave of gratitude washes over me. “We were also lucky because we’re all a pretty laid back bunch. We don’t sweat the small stuff and just try to take every moment as it comes. If we were together and we made music, we know it will be a good day. And you really can’t beat the blood related harmonies. I still get chills at every concert, even after playing together all these years! The Hood family play their own instruments, with Jennifer on rhythm guitar and dad, Jim, playing guitar, mandolin, harmonica and many other instruments. Their influences range from the Beatles to Emmylou Harris, John Prine to Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan, among others, with their blended harmonies presented in folk and bluegrass styles. Hood says that although the band hasn’t recorded an album, they hope to get together in the studio to change that fact in the near future. With a summer full of shows, the Mahomet Soda Festival is just one of many stops. The Hood Family Band will debut at the Rose Bowl in Champaign on July 1 and will hold concerts throughout central Illinois with stops in Paxton, Shelbyville and Decatur, to name a few.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mahometdaily.com/hood-family-to-provide-entertainment-at-mahomet-soda-fest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos