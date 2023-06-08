Tupac Shakur posthumously receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





ANGELS — Tupac Shakur received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, just days before the hip-hop legend’s birthday. The late rapper’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on behalf of their family. During her speech, she shed tears as she described her older brother’s vision of being celebrated with a star in Hollywood. “From the first time he set foot on this stage at the Apollo Theater at age 13, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he dreamed of having a star here on the Walk of Fame.” , said Sekyiwa Shakur, who often took a deep breath between sentences to collect herself. Fans, friends and family of the late rapper/actor Tupac Shakur cheer as he reveals his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony on June 7, 2023 in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello The Walk of Fame said Shakur was selected for a star in 2013, but the organization waited for his family and estate to choose a date. Shakur received the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame. His birthday is June 16. “Now we gather here today to unveil Tupac’s star not only paying tribute to his contributions to the music industry, but also speaks volumes about the lasting impact he had on this world. “, she continued. “Today, we’re not just honoring a star in the ground. But we’re honoring the hard work and passion he put into making his dreams come true.” Shakur, one of hip-hop’s most prolific figures, died in 1996 from gunshot wounds at the age of 25. His professional music career only lasted five years, but he sold over 75 million records worldwide, including the diamond-certified album. “All Eyez on Me”, which was packed with hits such as “California Love (Remix)”, “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” and “How Do U Want It”. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. As an actor, Shakur starred in several popular films such as “Poetic Justice”, “Gang Related”, “Juice”, and “Above the Rim”. “He challenged the distinction between art and activism,” said radio personality Big Boy, who hosted the ceremony. He explained how Shakur is remembered with museum exhibits dedicated to the artist, including “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free” last year and “All Eyez on Me” at the Grammy Museum in 2015. He will soon have a stretch of an Oakland street renamed in his honor. Big Boy shouted out several attendees, including comedian Mike Epps, rapper YG, actor Bokeem Woodbine and the Outlawz, a rap group founded by Shakur. Many in the crowd often shouted Tupac’s name while others lambasted some of his biggest hits such as “Dear Mama”, “Changes” and “Ambition Az a Ridah”. “Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a global symbol of rebellion – a symbol as visible and important as Malcolm X and Che Guevara and an inspiration to activists today,” said Allen Hughes, who directed the documentary. FX “Dear Mom: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur.” The documentary delves into the past of the rapper’s mother, Afeni Shakur, as a leader of the Black Panther Party while exploring Tupac’s journey as a political visionary and becoming one of the greatest rap artists of all time. . “The world is feeling Tupac’s message,” Hughes said of New York-born Shakur. “Not so bad for a little black boy from Harlem, right?

