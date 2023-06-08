Local memories, Thursday, June 8, 2023 | Entertainment

Walk with a Doc scheduled for June 14
MARYVILLE, Mo. Mosaic Medical Center Maryvilles second walk with a Doc is scheduled for noon Wednesday, June 14, on the sidewalk on the north side of the hospital.
The new program encourages Nodaway County residents to take a step towards better health.
Walk with a Doc is an international nonprofit whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation, according to a press release. The program brings doctors and patients together to walk at noon every second Wednesday of the month on the walking path at the north end of the hospital.
MDC to host conservation party at Mustangs ball game in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Grab peanuts, popcorn and Cracker Jacks, then join the Missouri Department of Conservation for a Mustangs baseball game on Thursday, June 15 at historic Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph.
According to a press release, MDC is hosting Conservation Night at the stadium, along with the Family Night teams.
MDC conservation officers and biologists will be in the booths and will have booths and exhibits set up for the enjoyment of visitors. The St. Joseph Mustangs play in a summer wood-batting league. Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7 p.m.
100 Miles, 100 Days kicks off statewide on June 21
MARYVILLE, Mo. The University of Missouri Extension is hosting a statewide initiative to encourage physical activity starting June 21.
According to a press release, the program, called 100 Miles, 100 Days, is a no-cost movement program to help motivate people to increase their physical activity throughout 100 days of summer.
From June 21, participants will be able to start moving as they see fit: cycling, dancing or even weight training. They are asked to keep a journal of their progress and set the goal they want to take them forward. Participants will receive weekly reminders and motivations.
To register for the event, visit extension.missouri.edu and search for 100 Miles 100 Days, or call the Nodaway County Extension Office at 660-582-8101.
