Up close with Miss World Karolina Bielawska on her love for Indian food, Bollywood and more | Exclusive

By Medha Chawla: Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska is an ardent fan of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The reigning beauty queen expressed her admiration for Priyanka in an exclusive interview with India Today during the Miss World 2023 press conference held in New Delhi where it was announced that India would host the 71st edition of the Miss World Final.

Karolina will crown her successor in the Miss World 2023 final, which is tentatively set to take place in November/December 2023.

Wearing a sparkling blue dress paired with the glorious jeweled crown, Karolina, Miss World 2022, spoke fondly of her love for India, Bollywood and Indian cuisine in an exclusive chat. When asked which Indian actor she would like to work with in a movie, the diva took the name of her model Priyanka Chopra Jonas while adding that she was an icon for her.

Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska in New Delhi for a press conference.

BOLLYWOOD DREAMS

“I’m a real Priyanka Chopra fan. Not just because of her acting skills, but she’s an icon to me. When I was learning about the pageant and aspiring to be Miss World, I really looked up to her for what she has done for her career, how she not only manages her life as an actress, but also how she truly pursues her mission of beauty with purpose and supporting children while working with UNICEF. She’s an amazing person and working with her would be an honor,” said Karolina.

When asked which Indian male actor she would like to work with, Shah Rukh Khan was her answer. The Polish model also added that she would like to be part of Bollywood. “Bollywood is something I would really love to be a part of because it’s so vibrant and passionate,” she said.

INDIAN CUISINE

Karolina loves spicy food and finds Indian cuisine amazing. “I love naan breads, chicken tikka masala and butter chicken. These are my three favourites,” she told India Today. “But I’m sure there’s so much more to try. And I love spicy food, so I’m very happy here,” she added.

EXPLORE INDIA

Miss World 2022 Karolina’s wish list to explore India is quite extensive as she has expressed her desire to visit an array of places during her month-long stay here. “I would like to visit Goa because I like beach life and swimming. Of course I would see Taj Mahal and I would go to Agra. I would like to go to the mountains and also to Manipur to see the beauty of nature. I would also like to see more of Delhi and Mumbai, and also Bengal… there is too much,” she said.

PHYSICAL TRAINING

Being Miss World, Karolina said, it’s really hard to follow a proper diet. “I love food and it’s also really hard to diet when you’re Miss World because you travel the world and I try local cuisine everywhere I go,” she said.

The diva also admitted to being a foodie and revealed she was addicted to chocolates. However, she maintains her fitness by engaging in an array of physical activities such as martial arts, boxing, and horseback riding. “Lately I started doing martial arts and a bit of boxing. I also started learning horse riding. I like to be active,” she said.

Karolina, who has also visited India before, hailed the country’s diverse but united spirit. “This is my second visit (to India) and each time I learn something new. The first time I came to India I saw the vibrant, colorful and very diverse country that it is , of course. However, the second time I am here, I learn more from the people here. I am in different cities. I learned that even if it is very diverse, you represent unity. Because your values ​​are the same everywhere – you represent family, love, kindness and respect,” she said.

Poland’s Karolina Bielawska was crowned the 70th Miss World in Puerto Rico on March 17, 2022.