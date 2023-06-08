Tamil film supporting actor dies in road accident caused by drunken actor in Chennai | Chennai News





CHENNAI: A Tamil film supporting actor riding on a two-wheeler was fatally run over in Chennai on Wednesday night by an SUV driven by another supporting actor, who was drunk.

The deceased was identified as Saranraj, 29, from Dhanalakshmi Nagar Sixth Street in Maduravoyal. Police arrested the drunken supporting actor, identified as Palaniappan, 41.

The accident happened on Arcot road in Virugambakkam around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday as Saranraj was returning home after shooting. Palaniappan was returning home to Saligramam after attending a party with his friends.

Saranraj was not wearing a helmet. He suffered a head injury in the accident. Passers-by informed the police and arrested Palaniappan. Guindy Road Investigation Police led by Inspector Akila attended the scene. They sent Saranraj to Royapettah Government Hospital (GRH) where doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival.

Passers-by handed Palaniappan over to the police. Witnesses told police that Palaniappan drove the car recklessly and carelessly. He first hit a car moving in front of him before crashing into Saranraj’s two-wheeler.

Palaniappan was convicted under Section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not constituting murder) of the IPC and arrested.

He was taken to the GRH to have his blood alcohol tested. There were 204 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. The legal blood alcohol level (BAC) in India is set at 0.03% per 100 ml of blood (30 mg of alcohol per 100 ml).

Palaniappan was taken into custody.

Palaniappan acted in small roles in movies like Rajini Murugan and Chandramukhi-2.

