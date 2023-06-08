‘Daisy Jones’ Cast on Flipping the Narrative for Women in Hollywood

A town of women vying for the love of a prince. A mansion of bachelors hoping to be chosen by a man. It’s a tale as old as time, thanks to movies like “Cinderella” and shows like “The Bachelor.” But “Daisy Jones and the Six” does the opposite – the women are a unit.

“Disney movies that came out when we were little, that’s what we saw,” says Riley Keough, who plays rock star Daisy Jones in the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book, which turned that trope on its head.

It’s for this reason that I’ve chosen the women of “Daisy Jones and the Six” for our Women’s Awards season issue. Keough, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone are not in competition. Even their characters, three independent women striving for success and love, weren’t in competition – and two were in love with the same man.

“Even though they both wanted the same thing, it never caused either character to reject the other. There was just a kind of love and admiration,” explains Morrone, who portrayed Camila Dunne, wife of Billy, guitarist and lead singer of the show’s fictional band The Six “I think Daisy had all the qualities that Camila could ever have and with which she could never have. never compete. And Camila had all these qualities that Daisy could never have and could never compete with. They both brought something so different into her life. But in real life it’s so hard to come to terms with knowing that someone else can love someone like you can’t or can bring something to your life that you could never achieve, or even ever compete with.

Dan Doperalski for Variety

Yet, in real life, that’s exactly what they do. All three women are working actresses, “all fighting for the same thing,” she continues. “But there is such an uplifting spirit between all of us, wanting your friends to succeed even though technically we are all competitors. There is such deep love, even in this friendship.

It’s a friendship that’s impossible to ignore during our interview, because on many occasions, one of the actors will answer for another. For example, when discussing the similarities with each character, Keough can’t help but note that Waterhouse is “naturally cool”, much like Karen. Morrone agrees: “She’s very smart. She is very easy. Suki exudes a coolness that you can’t have. It’s something you were born with. And she’s pretty feminist.

Waterhouse speaks when it’s time to talk about Keough’s alignment with Daisy. “You have a big fire burning inside of you all the time. Even though it’s quiet, it’s very, very loud,” she says. “Similar to Daisy, you never know really what Riley thinks. There’s a mystery to both of them. It’s very contained.”

It’s a comment that Morrone agrees with – and one that Keough tramples on.

“I don’t even know what that means,” she laughs as her co-stars explain that it’s a compliment — that people want to be liked by her. Ultimately, they conclude: Keough is comfortable in silence. She never tries to overcompensate.

“It’s funny because I think how you view yourself is so different from how other people view you,” Keough says. “I just perceive something totally different. I’m not mysterious, I’m just very normal.

Riley Keough and Suki Waterhouse harmonize in “Daisy Jones and the Six”.

Lacey Terrell/First Video

This naturally leads to a discussion of the many misconceptions about actors. But first, another actor who knows a thing or two about being in the business for years, cuts in. Adam Scott is in the Variety office for another story – he’s on the comedy “Party Down” this year – and pops his head in to say hello and tell all the women he’s a huge fan of the show.

“We are honored that you know who we are,” says Keough. He replies that he has listened to the album and is so impressed. After he leaves the room, the women laugh excitedly and say to me, “We’re not cool!

But in a way, they are. They have all been in the limelight for years for many different reasons. Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, is used to stardom – it’s all she’s ever known.

But just because she grew up there doesn’t mean she’s a regular at Hollywood nightclubs. In fact, she spends most of her time on the couch.

“I think people think I’m very serious. I’m kind of an asshole. I’m really like a nerd,” she says, knowing that sometimes her shyness can read as cold. “I can just be quiet.” Her co-stars agree; sometimes it may seem like she’s cold or indifferent, but that’s not the case.

For Waterhouse, she doesn’t know if people know what a workhorse she is. “She’s the hardest working person. The first thing I say about Suki is that she’s a boss in every sense of the word,” Morrone chimes in. “Her creative life, her life professional on every level, Suki runs the show in the best way. I think Suki has come to a point in her life where she knows exactly what she wants and will set boundaries and boundaries and carry on.”

Camila Morrone and Sam Clafin play married couple Camila and Billy in “Daisy Jones and the Six.”

Lacey Terrell/First Video

Keough can easily understand. “When you’re a girl or a model or that type of girl in this industry, people assume you’re not a businesswoman. Unless you’re like ‘I’m a boss’, people assume you’re not,” she says.

Sometimes each of their personal lives affects this as well. All three women have had relationships with A-listers in the past or present. It’s not something I mention in the interview, but when he talks about misconceptions, Keough does.

“Something that I found really upsetting when we were doing press, there were times I would see headlines with the two of them being like, ‘ex’ or ‘virgin person’s girlfriend'” , she says. “I felt so irritated. I really wanted to tweet about this or something, but I just kept my mouth shut. So, I’ve saved it for now, but that’s the other kind of thing that I think is a real misconception – that you’re someone’s plus one or someone’s arm candy. You are not a hardworking woman doing her own thing. This is something I witnessed and found so repulsive.

It’s rare for a male actor to be called a woman’s accessory, which we all agree on.

“They don’t say ‘Suki Waterhouse’s boyfriend’,” Keough notes. Waterhouse adds, “They would never even ask a man a question like that about an ex-lover.”

Fortunately, these women are focused on the job — and it hasn’t been easy.

“This business is tough, and it’s unforgiving and we all try,” says Morrone, who admits it’s sometimes hard to stay positive. “I see actors going up and winning Oscars and saying, ‘Don’t forget to believe in yourself.’ But damn it’s a hard thing to remember the day you get the call that you didn’t get the job and you got 20 no’s in a row At least emotionally I think I got a good relationship with myself but it’s very difficult to constantly believe in myself and it’s an ongoing process. I don’t believe in myself every moment of every day. But I commit to it and I continue to I put my head down and get the job done, but that’s harder said than done.

Luckily, they keep moving forward by helping each other.

After the limited series ended, viewers asked for more — or maybe a tour. It’s an idea the actors have discussed, but it’s nearly impossible to line up everyone’s schedules.

“At some point, the curtain has to close on ‘Daisy Jones and the Six,'” Waterhouse explains. “If we were to tour, I’d like to do three dates at a Madison Square Garden.”

Dan Doperalski for Variety

For now, viewers have to say goodbye to Daisy, Camila and Karen – but Keough, Morrone and Waterhouse will take them with them.

For Keough, she will carry the “childhood wonder” she brought to Daisy with her every day.

“It’s something that I personally try to live with,” she says. “Working with this concept for so long, it just refreshed my mind.”

Life imitated art for Morrone: “There have been a lot of coming-of-age lessons learned with this character and this transition into my femininity, who I want to be as a woman, what I represent as a as a woman, what I stand for as a woman, what I believe in as a woman.

Waterhouse’s remarks are similar; she received “so many gifts” from Karen – especially in how she put her passions first.

“Karen had a pretty unconventional life as a woman and I really appreciate being able to play her and show a woman with an unconventional life who didn’t say yes to the guy, didn’t have the baby, decided to [focus on] his career,” says Waterhouse. “We saw someone who made all the decisions she wanted and who was very peaceful. And I think that’s a reminder for me and I take it with me to continue to listen to me, as I sort of navigating my career and my personal life and how to mix them in. It’s an incredibly difficult thing to do as a woman, obviously, with the things that were discussed with Karen and the right time to have some children.