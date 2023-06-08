Bollywood movie accused of plagiarizing anime





One Piece is on top right now. As its manga continues with Eiichiro Oda’s final act, all eyes are on the anime as new episodes drop. The series caught fire with its adaptation of the Wano Country act, and its recent rise has helped One Piece Film Red break records for the franchise. The film did well enough for the movie industry to take notice, and now reports have surfaced suggesting an upcoming movie is leaning a bit too heavily on One Piece Film Red. The update comes from Twitter as fans assemble a wild cast. As you can see below, One Piece fans in India have seen a new movie poster circulating around and they thought it looked really familiar to them. You can decide for yourself how similar the visuals of the two films are, but according to fans, it looks like the Bollywood film is copying and pasting elements from the One Piece Film Red promos. #A PLAY An Indian film, “Fire of Love: Red”, which will be released this year, copied the title and logo of the One Piece Film: Red poster. pic.twitter.com/Petb58VtV6 — ONE PIECE spoilers (@OP_SPOILERS2023) June 8, 2023 The Indian film, titled Fire of Love Red, appears to borrow much of the font used to create the One Piece Film Red logo. The “D” in red is jagged in both promos, and some fans are questioning the new movie’s overall logo design. It’s very similar to what One Piece did last year, but there are a few slight changes here and there. Obviously, the allegation was not formally addressed by the One Piece team. The Toei Animation team has enough on their hands if we’re being honest. As the summer rolls on, One Piece nears the peak of its Wano Country act. Recently, the TV series has gone above and beyond with its adaptations of Zoro vs King as well as Sanji vs Queen. Soon it will be time for Luffy to finish his fight against Kaido, and manga readers know the showdown will be a visual feast. So for now, the One Piece Family is keeping all eyes on the Straw Hat Captain. If you haven’t caught up with One Piece, you have time to rewatch the anime before Luffy vs Kaido ends. The anime is available to stream on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. You can watch the English dub of One Piece on Funimation, and it was recently announced that Episode 1000 will premiere at Anime Expo next month. So, if you want more information about One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below: “As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by hearing the stories of buccaneer “Red-Haired” Shanks. But Luffy’s life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber… at the cost of never being able to swim again! in search of the legendary “One Piece”, it is said, is the greatest treasure in the world…” What do you think of this One Piece situation…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://comicbook.com/anime/news/one-piece-film-red-movie-bollywood-plagiarism/

