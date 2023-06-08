



HIS PROJECTS. AS A KID OF LINCOLN, HAVE YOU EVER IMAGINED THAT YOU HAVE SOME OF THESE OPPORTUNITIES AHEAD OF YOU? NO NEVER. DAY AFTER DAY, SAM GRIZZLIES’ DREAM IS COME TRUE. IT’S BEEN PRETTY CRAZY. A LOT OF RANDOM THINGS POP UP HERE AND THERE, BUT I ENJOY EVERY MOMENT OF IT LIVING A CHILDHOOD DREAM IN LINCOLN. MY DREAM AND KIND OF EVERYONE KNOWS I WANTED TO BE A NEBRASKA BASKETBALL PLAYER AND OBVIOUSLY I HAVE TO LIVE THAT THIS YEAR TO TAKE HIS HARDWOOD SKILLS TO HOLLYWOOD. IT’S A LITTLE WEIRD TO THINK ABOUT IT, BUT THAT’S KIND OF HOW MY LIFE HAS BEEN GOING FOR THE PAST YEARS. SAM DOES IT ONE STEP AT A TIME. MY TWO THINGS ARE JUST WORKING HARD AND BEING KIND TO PEOPLE. THIS IS KIND OF WHAT I TRY TO FOCUS ON. AND EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS IN MY LIFE HAPPENS. CRYSTALS IS PREPARING FOR MULTIPLE POST-COLLEGE OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL PRO CAREER ON THE PITCH AND POSSIBLY SEEING A FUTURE IN FILM IN LATE APRIL, GRIESEL SPENT THREE WEEKS IN ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, ACTING IN A MOVIE YET TO BE RELEASED ON NETFLIX CALLED REZ BALL. GOING TO ALBUQUERQUE AND SHOT THE FILM WAS REALLY, REALLY COOL. I DON’T KNOW, IT’S JUST WEIRD TO THINK I’LL BE ON NETFLIX IN A YEAR, DAY BY DAY. SAM GASOLS’ DREAMS COME TRUE, A REALITY ACHIEVED BY STAYING TRUE TO HIMSELF. I THINK ALL WAS JUST HERE TO IMPACT PEOPLE AND HELP EACH OF US LIVE THE BEST LIFE WE CAN LIVE. AND I ALWAYS KEEP THAT IN MIND. AND WHETHER I’M IN TRAINING AND PLAYING IN A GAME OR PLAYING IN A MOVIE, I ALWAYS TRY TO BE MYSELF.

Hollywood Husker: Sam Griesel pursues his childhood dreams “It’s kind of weird to think about, but that’s how my life has been for the past few years,” Griesel said. Updated: 1:48 PM CDT, June 8, 2023 Sam Griesel never thought a Lincoln kid like him would have the opportunities he was given. “It was pretty crazy,” said Griesel, the former Nebraska basketball guard. “A lot of random things pop up here and there, but I enjoy every bit of it.” Since graduating, Griesel has been preparing for a professional career on the court, but he’s also brought his hardwood talents to Hollywood. “It’s kind of weird to think about, but that’s how my life has been for the past few years,” Griesel said. In late April, Griesel spent three weeks in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to star in an upcoming Netflix movie called “Rez Ball.” “Going to Albuquerque and shooting the movie was really cool,” Griesel added. “I don’t know, it’s just weird to think I’ll be on Netflix in a year.” Whether in the NBA or on Netflix, Griesel is determined to get to this point in his life, but by staying true to himself, he’s been able to put himself in a position to achieve his childhood dreams. “I think we’re all here to impact people and help each of us live the best life possible,” the Lincoln East alum said. “I always keep that in mind, whether I’m working out, playing a game, or acting in a movie, always trying to be myself.” Sam Griesel would never have thought that a Lincoln kid like him would have the opportunities available to him. “It’s been pretty crazy,” said Griesel, the former Nebraska basketball guard. “A lot of random things pop up here and there, but I enjoy every bit of it.” Since graduating, Griesel has been preparing for a professional career on the court, but he’s also brought his hardwood talents to Hollywood. “It’s kind of weird to think about, but that’s how my life has been for the past few years,” Griesel said. In late April, Griesel spent three weeks in Albuquerque, New Mexico to star in an upcoming Netflix movie called “Rez Ball.” “Going to Albuquerque and shooting the movie was really cool,” Griesel added. “I don’t know, it’s just weird to think I’ll be on Netflix in a year.” Whether it’s in the NBA or on Netflix, Griesel has struggled to get this far in his life, but by staying true to himself, he’s been able to put himself in position to fulfill his childhood dreams. “I think we’re all here to impact people and help each of us live the best life possible,” the Lincoln East alum said. “I always keep that in mind, whether I’m working out, playing a game, or acting in a movie, always trying to be myself.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ketv.com/article/hollywood-husker-sam-griesel-pursuing-childhood-dreams/44121998 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos