The Movie Guru: ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ a sweet and fun return to the franchise





‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is now in theaters.

Paramount/Courtesy Photo Transformers used to be better. That’s certainly the case with the movie series, where movies set in earlier eras have always proven better than today’s. The first to start the trend was 2018’s “Bumblebee,” set in 1987 and so far the best of the new Transformers movies. Second in the rankings is the new “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which hits theaters this weekend and takes audiences back to 1994. Although it largely follows the same formula as the other Transformers movies, a good casting and a real smoothness make it worth the watch. In the new movie, the Maximals appear on our planet when theirs is destroyed by a world-eating villain. Arriving with them is a dimension-hopping key the villain and Optimus Prime desperately want. Prime is always wary of humans, but he may have to rely on them if he wants to save both our planet and theirs. The information card for the screening I attended asked the public not to post spoilers when discussing the film. At the time, I joked that it would be impossible since all the Transformers movies had the same plot. Turns out I was wrong. Turns out, “Transformers” can still surprise me every once in a while, providing a little entertaining twist in the final moments that I won’t spoil. Support local journalism Give Still, there’s a lot to be said here. Although the plot follows familiar Transformers lines, there’s a warmth that some of the more dramatic productions lack. Relationships seem authentic enough that we feel it if something happens to people. The world is saved, as always, but it feels like there’s more of a personal stake. The Maximals, imported from the late 1990s animated series “Transformers: Beast Wars”, are also integrated better than I expected. The “human” part of the cast does wonders for the appeal of the film. Anthony Ramos is fantastic as Noah, bringing a ton of nuance to the character that wasn’t necessarily in the script. Her relationship with the Transformers had a lot more layers than the show is used to, and her connection to her little brother Kris (Dean Scott Vasquez) was truly touching. As Elena, an assistant with dreams of being an archaeologist, Dominique Fishback made her character feel deliciously real. The Transformers were a mix of familiar and new voices. Peter Cullen again voiced Optimus Prime, and Ron Perlman brought an appropriate amount of gravity to Optimus Primal. Pete Davidson wouldn’t have been my first choice for Mirage, but he follows through on some of the film’s more serious moments. Whatever you think of Davidson, he’s definitely the least boring he’s ever been. All in all, it’s an interesting journey into the Transformers universe. Even if Michael Bay films have worn you out, “Rise of the Beasts” might be enough to keep you coming back. Rating: three stars Jenniffer Wardell is an award-winning film critic and member of the Denver Film Critics Society. Find her on Twitter at @wardellwriter or email her at [email protected] .

