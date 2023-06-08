Entertainment
Actress Lia Mortensen dies at 57, a huge talent on Chicago stages
In 1996, a new Chicago theater named the Remy Bumppo Theater Company came on the scene stating that it intended to cast the best actors in the city in the most literary works it could find. In that first show, playing the neurotic Ruth, whose subconscious thoughts fuel Tom Stoppards Night and Day, was Lia Mortensen.
His presence, and his glowing performance, was a signal that Remy Bumppo had his act together.
Mortensen died Wednesday at Northwestern Hospital of cancer at the age of 57.
She was born June 15, 1965, and grew up in Evanston as the daughter of two prominent Northwestern University scholars. Her late father, Dale T. Mortensen, won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2010. After graduating from Indiana University in 1987, Lia returned to the Chicago area to perform, sometimes playing games. screen but especially in the theater of Chicago. She got her Equity card at 24 and never looked back, said Si Osborne, her former husband.
Mortensen worked consistently in lead roles in the burgeoning nonprofit theater world of 1990s and 2000s Chicago. At the Northlight Theater in 2002, she played Sally Talley in Lanford Wilsons Talleys Folly, a character trying to shed enough emotional baggage to fall in love. And in Steve Scotts 2007 Goodman Theater production of Rabbit Hole, Mortensen gave perhaps the most heartbreaking performance of her stage career, playing a mother who has lost a young child and must now navigate a new life in unimaginable circumstances.
As was typical of Mortensen when playing characters dealing with trauma, emotions remained veiled at first, only to spill out with an intensity born at least in part from surprise. Mortensen was a piquant, restless actress, ideally portrayed as an urban sophisticate but quite capable of the deepest dives into a character’s heart. In 2011, she did an extraordinary job in a play called The Big Meal at the Old American Theater Company in Chicago; it was a title that expressed well the generosity of one of his performances.
Her favorite role, said her daughter Jesse Osborne, was that of Grace in Brian Friels’ JR Sullivans production Faith Healer, a huge hit in the 1990s at the Turnaround Theater and the Steppenwolf Theater Company.
In 2012 Mortensen returned to the play as the original production was re-edited 18 years later. At that time, Lia and Si Osborne, two of the three actors in the cast (along with Brad Armacost), were no longer married. Given the subject of the play, primarily about the difficulty of maintaining a personal relationship in the context of an artistic career, Mortensen and Osborne showed exceptional courage. And it was a precisely intense production.
When you were on stage with Lia, Si Osborne said, you danced like Nureyev, you talked like James Earl Jones, you thought like Einstein and you moved like the wind. Lia made everyone better than them.
The art truly imitated life, said Jesse Osborne, the couple’s eldest daughter. I saw Faith Healer again and again and was amazed that this actress was also my mother. She was so brilliant.
In 2016, Mortensen, who hadn’t usually done musicals, left her comfort zone entirely to play Joanne in Stephen Sondheims Company’s Writers Theater production, a role she seemed too young for. But director William Brown cast Mortensen’s character as a go-getter who had yet to learn how the wisdom of age should and can overcome reckless temptation. It was a particularly powerful and thought-provoking take on an often problematic character, and a reminder of Mortensen’s comfort with the greatest artistic risks.
My mom doesn’t want people to be sad, said Jesse Osborne. She just wants smiles. What quote does my dad love? Take a good look, for her as we won’t see her again anytime soon.
Survivors include Lias’ mother, Beverly P. Mortensen, daughters Jesse and Ozzy Osborne, and partners Marisol Garcia and Lily Turner. Plans for a memorial service are pending.
Chris Jones is a reviewer for the Tribune.
