Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny Beverage Outpost is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, new dishes coming soon to Jock Lindsey’s
A limited-time beverage outpost called Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny (inspired by “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”) will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios tomorrow, June 9. Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs will also feature new dishes of the times.
Den of Destiny Drinks
Brooke McDonald shared a first look at the specialty cocktails that will be available at Den of Destiny.
There will be L’Atlantique Green Tea, The Adventuress Margarita and the Weathered Fedora.
L’Atlantique green tea is non-alcoholic, made with pomegranate green tea, blood orange, lemon juice and agave nectar.
The Adventuress Margarita is made with Corazon Blanco tequila, papaya and passion fruit green tea, cucumber, lime and agave.
And The Weathered Fedora is Old Forester Bourbon, sweet vermouth, vanilla, cinnamon, star anise, ginger bitters and nutmeg. It will be served on a sphere of ice.
Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny will be open until August 15.
Hangar Bar by Jock Lindsey
From June 30 through August 15 at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs, guests can enjoy Giant Bacon for All Mankind, Stuffed Dates and Figs from March, and Charter Flight.
New dishes are coming to Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs from June 30 through August 30. 15: Giant Bacon for All Humanity, March Stuffed Dates and Figs, and Charter Flight, which includes three currently available cocktails, new June 30 as a flight
The Giant Bacon for All Mankind appears to be the same or similar to the Bacon of Doom dish previously served at Jock Lindsey’s with chocolate covered bacon and a drink.
March Stuffed Dates and Figs include dates stuffed with marcona almonds and goat cheese wrapped in prosciutto, brandy figs and cipollini onions.
The charter flight includes three cocktails already available at Jock Lindsey: Reggie’s Revenge, Cool-Headed Monkey and The Mayor’s Reserve.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18. It will hit theaters on June 30.
The MPAA rates the film PG-13. According to their classification, the note is due to sequences of violence and action, language and smoking. While the rating itself doesn’t add much to what can be expected in the fifth and final film, it’s an interesting reminder that the second film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom , was a primary catalyst (alongside Gremlins) that led the MPAA to create the PG-13 rating in the first place.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will take place in 1969, in the middle of the space race. Indiana Jones will once again encounter his old enemy, the Nazis. Voller is a villain inspired by Wernher von Braun, a real-life Nazi turned NASA engineer.
THE The film’s trailer and artwork debuted in December. A second teaser for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate premiered during Super Bowl LVII.
Harrison Ford, now 80, said it would be Indiana Jones’ last film.
Before the full title of the film is announced, Empire shared behind-the-scenes photos and interviews with the cast last November.
It’s full of adventure, full of laughter, full of real emotions. And it’s complex and sneaky, Ford said at the time. Shooting this one was hard and long and arduous. But I’m very happy with the film we have.
Rumor has it that an Indiana Jones TV series could be in development for Disney+. It’s still unclear if the storyline for this series would be a prequel to the movies, set somewhere in the franchise’s narrative, or follow a completely new character rather than Henry Jones Jr. If this series is expanded, it wouldn’t be the first TV show. about Indiana Jones. In 1992-93, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles aired on ABC. Harrison Ford made an appearance in one episode.
Watch the official trailer below:
