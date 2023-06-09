Bollywood is responsible for religious conversions: IAS officer Niyaz Khan









YEARS |

Update: 09 June 2023 05:26 EAST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India]Jun 09 (ANI): An IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh Cadre, Niyaz Khan, said on Thursday that Bollywood is responsible for conversions and it all started from there.

Speaking to ANI about religious conversion, the IAS officer said, “Conversion is not good at all. Conversion started in Bollywood. Where big movie stars have converted from Hindus to Muslims this still happens today.Conversion is wrong because we consider it a religion to be above all other religions and to call other religions to join their religion thinking that the other is small is fundamentally very wrong.”

“Our nation is a democratic country, here all religions are equal. How can we say that one should convert to my religion after marriage. Both people should follow their own religions. If there are so many love and it is their compulsion then both should follow their respective religions, I think conversion is not appropriate,” the officer said.

When asked if Bollywood was responsible for the conversions, he replied, “100% Bollywood is responsible for the conversions. Bollywood has been the model of our country, people even regard artists as divine figures. People imitate western culture, resulting in films that depict nudity and explicit scenes, which deteriorate our civilization and ruin the younger generation.”

If Bollywood stops imitating Hollywood and adopts the spirit of patriotism, it will become obvious that Bollywood is the source of these vices. People import Hollywood movies. Bollywood tarnishes the culture of our country and negatively influences children. So Bollywood must be tightened up to act as a guiding force in the country like sadhus or sanyasi, the officer added. Further, speaking about his tweet, Khan added, “There are three things I tweeted. First, Muslim Brotherhood should become cow protectors, second is they should try to become vegetarians, although ‘there is no compulsion, it is voluntary and the third is to develop good relations with the Brahmins.’

He further explained his logic behind his remark that although Muslims respect the protectors of cows. Even many Muslims also feed cows and give them water. It is also seen that there are a few selected people who commit such incidents (slaughter of cows), if Muslims also become protectors of cows, then the cow will be protected.

Second, the practice of vegetarianism continues all over the world. It is adopted to save the earth, which is fine to adopt, but no one can be forced to decide what to eat. Third, to have good relations with the Brahmins. The Brahman, always following the path of truth, guiding the country, has been giving advice for 3000 years. Even today, when there is a program of saints, thousands of people have gathered. Brahmins are guides even today. With the blessing of the Brahmins, peace has been maintained among us so far. A Brahmin like Kautilya has been a great example for India, added IAS officer Khan.

“My tweet is not political. I am independent and this is entirely my personal opinion,” Khan said.

Responding to a question asked if he is inspired by Hinduism, will he adopt Hinduism, the officer said: “Never, I have two idols, Mohammad Saab is my idol and the another is the Great Chanakya. I am in Islam and will remain so. Mohammad Saab is my idol. It’s another matter that people think anything else of me about my tweets.” (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/bollywood-is-responsible-for-religious-conversions-ias-officer-niyaz-khan20230609052608 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos