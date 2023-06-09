Entertainment
Chicago actor Michael Patrick Thornton earns 2023 Tony Award nomination for ‘A Doll’s House’ alongside Jessica Chastain
Thursday, June 8, 2023 10:58 p.m.
CHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago actor is nominated for a Tony as part of the cast of ‘A Doll’s House’ revival alongside Jessica Chastain.
Michael Patrick Thornton has had an outstanding career, and he’s tough enough to make sure people know he’s not a disabled artist, he’s an actor!
“There are six Tony nominations for the play, Best Revival, and that means so much, because there are only six of us, and so being a Chicago theater ensemble guy means a lot,” Thornton said. .
The whole process was a whirlwind, but welcome.
“You know, someone told me not to be nervous when the life you ordered comes,” he said. “The thing is, I’ve imagined being on Broadway since I was a kid. I think initially there’s some turbulence, the first time you meet these super famous people that you’re playing – Oh, it’s you, you’ I’m the right person there – but it fades quickly, you gotta keep going and do your job.”
“What I really connected to, with my own medical history of two strokes and learning to navigate Chicago and the arts again as a quadriplegic, is that the closer death sometimes feels, the more you feel liberated to tell the truth,” Thornton added.
Prior to “A Doll’s House,” Thornton starred in “Macbeth” alongside Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga.
“My homie JK Simmons, who won the Oscar for ‘Whiplash’, came up to him and said, ‘So it’s just your business now, every year you show up on Broadway to work with some great people. famous?’ Not a bad life!” he said.
The Jefferson Park native even found a way to get back on his feet. He made history by performing Shakespeare using a robotic exoskeleton.
Thornton is still an active member of his Chicago theater community, including Steppenwolf and The Gift.
