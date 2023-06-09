Bryan Cranston plans to leave Hollywood… in three years









Bryan Cranston has a three-year plan and it doesn’t involve Hollywood. In fact, the Breaking Bad actor plans to be away from Tinseltown in 2026, when the hell he’ll likely be spending some quality time with his wife Robin Dearden in France. in a new interview With British GQ published Thursday, Cranston said that throughout her decades-long career, Deardens has always been the most one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity and had to pivot and adjust her life to suit the mine. She benefited enormously from it, but was uneven. I want to level this. She deserves it, he added. The potentially temporary retirement, Cranston imagines, will include him and Dearden living in a small French village, learning a new language and tending to a growing garden. I want to go on day trips and have a fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts, he said, making it clear that in no way, shape or form, this adventure does not include work. I’m not going to take phone calls, he continued, adding that he will be 70 by then. Part of that sabbatical includes Cranston shutting down his production company Moonshot Entertainment and selling half of his Dos Hombres tequila brand, which he co-owns with his Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul. Don’t panic, though one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors still has three years of content he’s dedicated to bringing to audiences. Cranston stars in Wes Andersons Asteroid City, premiering in theaters June 16, and will appear in the upcoming Matthew Vaughn-directed spy thriller Argylle. He also hinted that he was interested in being part of a Malcolm in the Middle reunion project that series creator Linwood Boomer had approached him about. Cranston didn’t confirm any further details about the potential reunion, but said he was curious about this family 20 years later. Sadly, Cranston has shut down any kind of future Breaking Bad revival, telling British GQ that the idea of ​​a 15-year reunion has been discussed, but his general feeling about it is don’t try to. do too much. Right now, at least, he’s focused on the next three years, so he can take that break and sip wine in his formal garden with his beloved.

