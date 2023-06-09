Robert De Niro Con Festival Comes to New York for Actors 80th





Movie mob boss Robert De Niro is hosting his own convention in honor of his 80th birthday later this year. The “Goodfellas” icon will be commemorated at the Tribeca Film Festival – an event he founded in 2002 – with a three-day celebration. While the 79-year-old’s birthday is actually August 17, the festivities will run from September 29 through October 1 at Spring Studios in New York City. The party has been dubbed “De Niro Con” and will include film screenings, panels, musical concerts, recreations of film sets and more – all related to De Niro’s Hollywood career. The full lineup has yet to be announced. The ‘Godfather Part II’ star and several of his former castmates will be attending the convention. A private party at De Niro’s famed Tribeca Grill restaurant was held Wednesday night to recognize this year’s film festival.





The Oscar-winning actor took the stage at his Tribeca Grill in New York City on June 7 after Mayor Eric Adams presented him with a key to the city. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP





Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend the ‘Kiss The Future’ Documentary Film Premiere Opening Night at the Tribeca Film Festival. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock





Robert De Niro receives the key to the city before the opening night premiere of Tribeca. Dave Allocca/StarPix Manhattan Mayor Eric Adams even attended the lavish party and awarded the Big Apple native a key to the city, in recognition of his support for the arts. From ‘Mean Streets’ and ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘Raging Bull’ and ‘Goodfellas,’ Robert De Niros’ work remains an iconic part of New York, as much as he himself is, the man says 62-year-old politician at the meeting, according to the Hollywood journalist.





Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s drama “Taxi Driver” in 1976. Courtesy of Everett Collection





Robert De Niro in “Taxi Driver” in 1976. Courtesy of Everett Collection He then recounted De Niro’s many accomplishments, such as winning two Academy Awards and directing, directing and producing more than 140 projects. “Despite his success, Robert never forgot his roots as a lifelong New Yorker, co-founder of the Tribeca Festival and helping revitalize and re-energize our city after 9/11,” Adams said. “Because of him, New York will continue to be the place to film, produce and make television and movies for years to come.”





Eric Adams gave Robert De Niro a key to the city to recognize his work in the arts. Dave Allocca/StarPix In addition to De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, 45, a mix of celebrity pals and collaborators attended the illustrious soiree, including Martin Scorsese, Matt Damon, Zazie Beetz, Mark Ruffalo, Brendan Fraser, Dianna Agron and Debra Messing. The 80-year-old “Casino” manager also spoke at the classy reunion, saying a few kind words about his longtime friend.





Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci and Paul Sorvino in 1990s Goodfellas. Capital/Media Punch





Robert De Niro in “Raging Bull” in 1980. Scorsese told the crowd: Bob is a visionary, he saw the potential for a massive resurrection in this part of town. “The Tribeca Festival is an indomitable institution and a beacon, and Tribeca itself is the liveliest and most vibrant place,” he said. “It’s the place to be and will continue to grow. It’s amazing that he’s done all of this without having the keys so far, so there’s more to come!

