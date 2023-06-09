How a Hollywood Actors’ Strike Will Impact the Movie Industry – Deadline

Six weeks into the writers’ strike, early returns to films from Summer Studios have been among the best since Covid brought show business to a screeching halt. But if SAG-AFTRA members trade chat lines for picket lines starting July 1, the business could well look like a pandemic redux.

The domestic box office is barely recovering, approaching $4 billion for the year and 30% ahead of the same January to early June period a year ago. Theatrical release dates have once again become valuable commodities worth millions of dollars in revenue and the fat to trigger movies’ downstream revenue. And the theater has regained a star stolen by streamers during the Covid shutdown.

But what happens to summer and fall movie scheduling and release times, film and television production debuts, and carefully calibrated Emmy campaigns if there are no actors for promote their films and make new ones?

Here’s the sobering reality: In a statement to Deadline, SAG-AFTRA tells us, “There is no promotion of striking labor during a strike. Promotional activities related to a signatory production are covered by the basic agreement and, therefore, are works struck during a strike. »

The Writers Guild has convinced fellow guild members not to cross picket lines during the strike that is approaching its 40th day, and the uncomfortable situation has halted films including starring Jennifer Lopez. unstoppable. And just a day ago (as Deadline exclusively revealed), Netflix announced the cast and crew of the Robert De Niro series zero day to go home and stay there until the fall, to avoid the closures. This follows the closure of Keanu Reeves’ photo from Lionsgate Chance, Marvel Studios’ Love at first sight and a few others. It remains to be seen how many more will take a preventive break.

The city takes this very seriously.

Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer” Universal

Upcoming releases over the next two months won’t necessarily be impacted, like Tom Cruise’s Impossible mission – Esteem part 1 (July 12), Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer and the Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling movie Barbie (both July 21). Millions have already been spent on the long-term marketing of many tent poles. But the unavailability of movie stars from the next batch of films makes every release a risk not just in the United States but also at the foreign box office, where talent is crucial to spreading buzz on a tentpole.

In several high-profile conversations with studio executives, we learn that even if actors were to strike for a short-term period or even for months, studios would risk it and keep their 2023 theatrical release schedules intact. So far, no release date changes are planned; Studio marketers, already unable to feature stars on late-night talk shows that die down when screenwriters walk away, will whistle past the graveyard and rely on promoting their films via trailers. and TV spots. But if receipts are reduced on some of these films, a Christmas tent pole like the one from Warner Bros / DC Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom delay release?

‘Moonflower Killers’ Apple

And what about award-winning films like Apple Original Films / Paramount’s The Moonflower Slayers, which garnered raves at its Cannes premiere but will need the star power of Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and De Niro, and the revelation that Lily Gladstone has turned out to be? The power of films destined for the fall film festivals will also be reduced in the event of an actor strike.

The push-ready popcorn pics are those slated for sometime in the first quarter of 2024. These titles currently on the schedule include Lionsgate’s dirty dance sequel, sony Mrs Web, The Mafia movie from Warner Bros. wise guys and Universal The fell guy among others. Films in this aisle are likely to make reshoots or ADR in the near future, and a strike by actors would cause further delays.

Some worry that a prolonged WGA strike in the deep fall could upend the second half of 2024 theatrical release schedule, especially for bigger films. However, anime movies and low-budget horror titles should be in perfect release condition.

Keanu Reeves brings a spark of joy to last year’s in-person Comic-Con return with a preview of the trailer for “John Wick Chapter 4.”

The most immediate place a potential SAG-AFTRA strike will be felt is at San Diego Comic-Con, which runs July 19-23. Already, the WGA strike is preventing TV creators from going there and sitting on panels. The prospect of a starless geek festival would gut a conference that draws 135,000 attendees each year and only fully returned to an in-person event last year after a two-year Covid hiatus. Many studios and networks are in wait-and-see mode as to how they will cheat on shows and movies. Some like HBO skip because there’s no immediate fanboy series on the horizon. At the bare minimum, a filmmaker or producer can venture into Hall H with footage in hand to show.

A Comic-Con spokesperson told Deadline, “Regarding the strike and its possible effects on Comic-Con, we tend to refrain from speculation or prediction. I will say that we hope for a quick resolution that will prove beneficial to all parties and allow everyone to continue the work they love. Until then, we continue to work diligently on our summer event in hopes of making it as fun, educational and festive as years past.

Jason Sudeikis accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for ‘Ted Lasso’ onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Also looking grim this summer with the WGA Strike: The Television Critics Association press tour. However, Deadline learns that the Primetime Emmy nominations announcement, scheduled for July 12, is not likely to be moved. Meanwhile, the TV Academy has set September 9-10 for the Creative Emmy Awards and Monday, September 18 for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Whether these ceremonies are truncated or moved due to the ongoing guild strikes depends on the situation in the industry in August.

In the meantime, many studios are already taking precautions in the event of a SAG-AFTRA strike, i.e. the junkets for films such as Barbie And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem have moved to this month, and the premiere for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is in Rome on June 19. Plenty of studios have already recorded some talented press materials that can be used to topple summer releases on social media. The idea that the July 21 confrontation between Barbie And Oppenheimer would move due to a SAG strike is out of the question because millions of marketing dollars have already been committed, and it would be even more costly to delay them. At worst, the sources say, the July premieres could be canceled.

Margot Robbie in “Barbie” Warner Bros.

Currently, the junket for Oppenheimer is slated for early July with Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr, among others. Even if a strike rules out the cast, many point to the fact that director Christopher Nolan, with the DGA having already hammered out a deal with AMPTP, remains a key selling point.

One possibility that reassures some studio marketing executives is that there could be a grace period for SAG-AFTRA members in July, allowing actors to possibly work and promote projects, if talks go smoothly. Despite the union’s vote this week to authorize a strike, it is not necessarily a 100% work stoppage the day after the contract expires on June 30 as there was with the WGA on May 1 with pencils down.

Even with SAG-AFTRA’s statement about promoting projects, several studio reps and insiders tell us that they weren’t told directly by the guild what do’s and don’ts of a strike. As June 30 approaches, reps expect to hear more about what the cast can and can’t do.

Studios can cut some marketing expenses by not shooting an actor around the world for a movie, but a change in release date would be too much for any studio and the exhibition industry after Covid upended the company.

“You don’t want to pull yourself out of the release schedule,” says a studio insider. “We’re all equally paralyzed by this one.”

David Robb contributed to this report.