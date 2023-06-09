Entertainment
Bollywood actor slams ‘poor team selection’ for WTC Finals
Last update: June 08, 2023, 5:46 PM IST
Virat Kohli was the captain when India lost to New Zealand in the 2021 WTC Finals. (AP Photo)
India have been criticized for not choosing R Ashwin in their playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia
Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is unhappy with the selection and approach of the Indian team for the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final in London.
Harsh, son of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, expressed his disappointment through a Tweet after India took the field against Australia for the Ultimate Test at The Oval on Wednesday June 7.
Harsh felt that the Indian team was going through the motions and Virat Kohli’s leadership could have brought more intensity and hunger to the team.
He further made a special mention of the unfortunate injury of Jasprit Bumrah, which certainly proved to be a blow for the Indian brigade.
The actor wrote, Terrible tragedy that Virat Kohli is no longer test captain, there is no more intensity or hunger without him at the helm. Players are passive and only follow moves under Rohit Sharma. Poor team selection also Ashwin had to play and Bumrah out through injury is a blow.
Terrible drama that @imVkohli no longer the test captain, there is no more intensity/hunger without him at the helm, players are passive and just follow the moves under Rohit. @HarshKapoor_) June 7, 2023
Shortly after Harshs’ opinion surfaced online, Indian cricket fans jumped into the comments section, voicing their thoughts on the team selection for the WTC Finals.
A fan mentioned Rishabh Pant, who is also absent from the WTC squad due to injury concerns.
The absence of pants will hurt, the comment says.
Pants may be a bigger dud, hope the hitters perform but otherwise the lack of pants will hurt the Nordic CricPundits (@CricPundits) June 7, 2023
A fan has backed Harshs’ thoughts on the Indias Test captaincy, saying Rohit Sharma lacks creativity in bowling changes.
The decision not to play Ashwin for Shardul was very bad as Shardul is neither a good bowler nor a good hitter, the user wrote.
Absolutely spot on! The team looks so lethargic and unmotivated. Rohit lacks creativity in bowling changes. The decision not to play ashwin for shardul was very bad because shardul is neither that dude of a bowler nor a hitter. Moreover, this team management does not give any confidence. Sinister_God (@Sinister_2003) June 7, 2023
Although he’s not the team captain, Kohli had a lot to do with his batting in the WTC Finals, according to a fan.
@imVkohli is not the captain but he could play as a player. Let’s see what he will do for the Prashant Sharma team (@prashant4sure) June 7, 2023
Keeping all debates aside, one fan commented, Sometimes it’s better for people to focus on their own roles.
Sometimes it’s better for people to focus on their own roles. Kartik Singh (@krtksingh635) June 7, 2023
In winning the al-important coin toss, Rohit opted to play first on the grassy surface at The Oval.
The Indian Pacers got off to a commendable start, getting rid of Australia’s top three strikers early in the game. But the dominance didn’t last long with a mammoth partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith putting the Australians in charge.
