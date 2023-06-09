Entertainment
Conflicting opinion: Yale chimpanzee expert weighs in on Chimp Empire
Yale anthropologist David Watts watched Chimp Empire, the recent four-part Netflix docuseries about the Ngogo chimpanzee community in Uganda, with an informed perspective: He has spent decades studying the chimpanzees featured on the show.
In 1995, Watts founded the Ngogo Chimpanzee Project with colleague John Mitani, a primate behavioral ecologist from the University of Michigan. Through the project, Watts and his students and colleagues discovered important insights into chimpanzee behavior and its relevance to human evolution.
The community of Ngogo chimpanzees, which inhabit Uganda’s Kibale National Park, is by far the largest ever discovered. It is also one of only two communities known to have split into rival factions: a large central group and a smaller western group. This rift forms the central narrative of the docuseries, as the filmmakers focus on the hostilities that erupt between the larger core group and their Western rivals. The plot also follows the attempts of young men from the Central Faction to overthrow a chimpanzee named Jackson, the community’s alpha male.
While Watts praised the filmmakers’ ability to capture compelling and often beautiful imagery, he acknowledged that the show’s narrative sometimes sacrifices scientific precision for drama.
It’s a standard wildlife documentary that tells stories and has some issues when it comes to the storyline’s relationship to the real world of chimpanzees, as is typical of the genre, said Watts, a professor of anthropology Alison Richard at Yales College of Arts. and Science. But the photography is just beautiful. I was continuously amazed by the quality of the images. I would like to one day have access to some of their images to analyze for research purposes.
In several sequences, the filmmakers capture men from both groups patrolling the edges of their territory and making inroads into the territory of their rivals. For Watts, these images were particularly interesting.
You can see them watching and watching each other, he said. When I follow them [in the wild], when they go on patrol, it’s always a little mystifying. How do they decide to do it? I’ve often thought it would be great if I could film eye contact and ongoing communication. But I always follow them and see their backs.
So I looked at these scenes and thought, Wow, someone could do some fine analysis of the footage and see what they learn, he said.
A scene from the second episode, however, illustrates the show’s shortcomings, Watts said. It depicts a young female, Joya, whose mother recently died, pulling another baby chimpanzee that hangs in the branches just above her. The narrator, Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali, explains that Joya, having lost her mother, needs to learn parenting skills, suggesting that she is somehow abusing the baby.
That’s not true, Watts said.
They are playing, he said. The little boy was having fun. They both do the chimpanzee version of laughter. I see something like this and I just think, Oh come on.
Chimp Empire is not the first wildlife documentary to feature Ngogo chimpanzees. James Reed, who directed the series, also directed the 2017 documentary Rise of the Warrior Apes, in which the filmmaker relied on interviews with researchers including Watts to portray the behavior of Ngogo chimpanzees instead. of a scripted narration.
I think it’s a great movie, Watts said. He made a very bold move by not using a script. He wanted it to be about the history of the Ngogo Research Project and the individual chimpanzees there. This wasn’t your standard wildlife documentary that tells a story and follows a script read by a famous actor who has probably never visited the site.
I didn’t expect Netflix to give him the same freedom with this series, said Watts, who was not involved in the making of the series, although a snippet of footage he shot on the land to be used at the start of episode three.
He worries that shows focusing on aggressive male behavior could distort people’s impressions of chimpanzees, making them think the animals are evil or immoral.
I want people to care about chimpanzees and care about their situation in a human-dominated world, but I think ideally we need people to understand that chimpanzees are chimpanzees, he said. declared. They’re not humans, and whatever they do isn’t right or wrong, so don’t judge them on that. Viewers have to accept that they sometimes do things that are unpleasant to watch.
The series offers a glimpse into the serene side of chimpanzee life, including scenes of resting, grooming, and mothers holding babies.
That’s what they do most of the time, Watts said. And sometimes there is aggression between the males. And sometimes there are potentially very serious attacks between communities. But that’s not nearly the whole story.
Chimpanzees become an important part of the emotional lives of researchers who spend so much time in the forest observing them, he said.
They become important characters in our lives, but at the same time they weren’t important to them, Watts said. They don’t develop the kinds of attachments to us that we do to them. I would like to know what they think of us. I’m sure they do.
(Warning: the following sentences contain a spoiler for the series finale.)
In the final episode of the series, Jackson, the alpha male of the central group, is attacked by several males of the western group and slowly dies from his injuries.
For Watts, it was hard to watch.
It was hard to watch Jackson suffer, Watts said. I rather liked him. He didn’t feel the same for me, but I had known him since he was little and hated to see that happen.
