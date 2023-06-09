Top 3 contenders for 2025 movie reboot revealed





A new report reveals that James Gunn Superman: Legacy gets closer to finding the new Superman, with the next big screen Lois Lane. The new DC Universe arrives as DC Studios prepares several movies and TV shows that will be part of an interconnected franchise that will replace the DCEU. One of the biggest movies we’re working on right now is Superman: Legacy, with Gunn writing and directing the reboot. Over the past few weeks, several casting reports have emerged about Superman: Legacybut it looks like the DC Universe installment is getting closer to finalizing its casting. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Deadline reveals that screen testing is coming next week, with Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney advancing to the next round for the role of Clark Kent. On the Lois Lane front, Emma Mackey, Rachel Brosnahan and Phoebe Dynevor are reportedly testing for the gig as the iconic Daily Planet reporter. Trade sources point out that some of the “test offers” are still in the negotiation phase, i.e. they are not yet locked. RELATED: The DC Universe’s Younger Superman Plan Already Avoids 1 Major Pitfall

When Superman’s Next Actor Could Be Revealed It seems like Superman: Legacy focuses first on getting their Clark and Lois before exploiting any other roles. According Deadline, Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen would be the next characters they will play after their two protagonists. If that’s really what DC Studios is after, one wonders if they’re trying to get Superman and Lois Lane cast in time for an announcement. The next big event coming up is San Diego Comic-Con, which would be the perfect time to announce the new Superman and Lois Lane at a possible Warner Bros. presentation. Discovery or DC Studios Hall H. Since Marvel Studios has basically kept the spotlight on almost every SDCC in recent memory, having Superman: Legacy ready casts and updates would be a way for Warner Bros. to compete with Disney for once. It’s not a huge surprise that Superman: Legacy is already reaching the screen testing stage given that principal photography is gearing up for January 2024. That would give the cast the rest of the year to go through pre-production, whether it’s training, fitting of costumes or stunts. Based on these reports, it appears that Superman: Legacy will soon have its new man of tomorrow. Source: Deadline Key Release Dates

