Tsawwassen Mills plans new 100,000 square foot entertainment and dining center





One of BC’s largest and newest malls is planning a major new addition that will diversify its offerings with an infusion of entertainment and dining uses. Tsawwassen Mills is looking to pursue an additional new entertainment and dining center, spanning over 100,000 square feet of floor space at Entrance 3 – located at the southwest end of the complex, where the Boston’s Pizza and Milestones restaurants, and the closest to the BC Ferries terminal. Hefe Fang Sun, executive director of public relations for Central Walk, owner and operator of the mall, told Daily Hive Urbanized it was part of a strategy to expand Tsawwassen Mills as a “destination for everyone”. They plan to introduce a wide range of new Asian restaurant offerings, including cuisine showcasing the unique culinary styles of Southern China, Eastern China (Shanghai), Northeast China , Hong Kong-style cafes and barbecues, Chinese hot dishes, as well as Indian dishes. , Thai and Taiwanese cuisines, among others. There will be a 15,000 square foot elevated food court concept and an 18,000 square foot indoor children’s play area and educational experience. To realize Tsawwassen Mills’ evolution into an entertainment destination, a 180-foot-long romance-themed “Lover’s Lane” is envisioned as a must-see for visitors. A performance space will also feature an integrated stage, and a ceiling-mounted “mass effect” LED system will create an “artificial sky” for the space. Additionally, they are looking to provide an arcade for the mall. Few details are available at this time, but Sun notes that more details on the proposal will be announced in early July 2023. Just over a year ago, in the spring of 2022, Central Walk acquired Tsawwassen Mills from Canadian commercial real estate giant Ivanhoé Cambridge. At the time of acquisition, Central Walk hinted that its new owner intended to introduce an Asian flair to Tsawwassen Mills, based on its previous experience operating shopping malls in mainland China, thus bringing new entertainment and catering offers. More generally, major dining and entertainment attractions are increasingly being added to malls in Canada and the United States. These immersive experiences help retain and attract visitors, and allow these shopping destinations to better adapt to growing competition from e-commerce. For example, the famous Time Out Market will be the food hall operator of the new redevelopment of the Oakridge Park shopping center (Oakridge Centre), which is scheduled to open in late 2024. In order for Central Walk to realize the new uses planned for Tsawwassen Mills, it must renegotiate the long-term lease it acquired from Ivanhoé Cambridge. The mall is located on the Tswwassen First Nation reserve in the area, with commercial properties such as Tsawwassen Mills providing the First Nation with an important source of revenue. The 1.2 million square foot, 107-acre, single-storey mall currently contains approximately 200 stores and restaurants. The sprawling indoor shopping mall complex is configured like an oval race track, and the building is surrounded by 5,000 vehicle parking spaces. During the pandemic, Central Walk also acquired two other BC mall properties from Ivanhoé Cambridge – Mayfair Center in Victoria and Woodgrove Center in Nanaimo. They are planning major high-density, mixed-use redevelopments of both malls, adding new housing to revitalized and reimagined retail concepts. The company also owns the Arbutus Ridge Golf Club in Cobble Hill, near Victoria.

