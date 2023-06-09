Singer Kelis, 43, is dating actor Bill Murray, 72: report

Her “Milkshake” brought Bill Murray into court.

Kelis, 43, is reportedly dating the 72-year-old ‘Ghostbusters’ actor according to the American Sun.

According to the outlet, the two sparked romance rumors after Murray saw singer Bossy perform during a recent show at the Mighty Hoopla festival in south London last weekend. He was also spotted supporting her during some of her other performances.

Sources close to the couple told the US Sun they were also seen together at the same hotel and have been getting closer for some time after they first met in the US.

A friend reportedly told the outlet, They met in the US, which got people in the industry talking, and are now meeting up in London while they’re both here. They clearly succeeded.

Bill Murray and Kelis would be in a relationship. Twitter/ChildrenOfZeus

They were both seen at the same hotel and he went to see her perform several times before going to Mighty Hoopla.

But they also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have this common bond between them.

The friend added, Whatever brought them together, and as unlikely as it sounds, they’re both single and having fun despite the pretty big age gap.

The ‘Ghostbusters’ star watched the ‘Milkshake’ singer perform in London last weekend. USA TODAY Sports

Page Six reached out to reps for Kelis and Murray for comment, but did not immediately respond.

The ‘Caddyshack’ star’s alleged new romance comes amid serious allegations of inappropriate behavior on set.

In April, the filming of “Being Mortal” has been suspended after Murray was accused of throwing a glass ashtray to co-star Richard Dreyfuss and threatening to throw the film producer through a parking lot.

Sources close to the pair told the US Sun that they have been getting closer for some time. Instagram/path

He was also accused of being “touching” with several women during the filming of the film Aziz Ansaris.

A source told Page Six he was very sensitive, not in personal matters, but put an arm around a woman, touched her hair, pulled her ponytail, but always in a comedic way .

Murray’s second wife, Jennifer Butler, accused the actor of alcohol addiction during their marriage. AFP via Getty Images

It’s a fine line and everyone loves Bill, but while his conduct isn’t illegal, some women felt uncomfortable and he crossed a line.

In May, Murray responded to the claims, saying he did something he thought was “funny”.

I had a difference of opinion with a woman I work with. I did something that I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way, actortold CNBCat the time, responding to allegations that his alleged inappropriate behavior was the reason for the suspension of production on the film.

Kelis filed for divorce from Nas in 2009. She accused him of emotional and physical abuse. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Murray was first married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996.

The ‘Lost in Translation’ star continued with Jennifer Butler. However, their 11-year marriage ended in May 2008 when she accused him of infidelity, domestic violence, and addiction to marijuana and alcohol.

Meanwhile, Kelis was previously married to rapper Nas. However, in 2009, she filed for divorce after accusing him of emotionally and physically abusing her during their marriage.

She married Mike Mora in 2014, but he died last March after a battle with stomach cancer. Entertainment in London / SplashNews.com

It was really dark. A lot of alcohol, sheclaimed at Hollywood Unlockedin 2020. Lots of mental and physical abuse and it got to the point where if I wasn’t pregnant I might have stayed with him. I really liked him. We were married, we weren’t dating, we were married, it was me. (Nas denied those claims.)

Kelis then married Mike Mora in 2014. However, he died aged 37 last March after a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer.

The late photographer and Kelis share two children: son Shepherd, 8, and daughter Galilee, 2. She’s also a mom to son Knight, 13, with the “I Can” rapper.