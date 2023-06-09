Taco Bell will test a Vegan Crunchwrap in Hollywood starting today, June 8 – Orange County Register





Taco Bell begins testing a Vegan Crunchwrap today, June 8, at a Southern California location in the heart of Hollywood. The item features three exclusive new ingredients created by the Taco Bell team at its Irvine headquarters, according to Missy Schaaphok, the chain’s director of global nutrition and sustainability, speaking during a preview in a new Taco Bell Cantina, where it will be served for a week. or while supplies last. “This is the very first vegan menu item we have from Taco Bell,” she said. These ingredients are vegan seasoned beef made with mostly peas and soy, vegan nacho sauce, and fresh vegan blanco sauce. The price is the same as traditional Crunchwraps, which in Hollywood is $5.59. The canteen is 6741 Hollywood Blvd., in an ornate 1917 building a few blocks east of the TCL Chinese Theatre. Nearby stars on the sidewalk include Walt Disney and Betty White. Like many Hollywood movies, the protein in Vegan Crunchwrap has spent a long time developing. “It’s probably six years of preparation,” Shaaphok said. Taco Bell, however, has been working on other plant-based products, including a partnership with Beyond Meats called Beyond Carne Asada Steak that was trialled in Dayton, Ohio in October. Taco Bell tested a meatless version of its Naked Chicken Chalupa in 2021. Taco Bell used a version of its proprietary plant protein in an item called Crispy Melt Taco, which was tested last summer in Birmingham, Alabama, Shaaphok said. Taco Bell frequently tests new items at multiple restaurants in the same city. The approach is different with the Vegan Crunchwrap, which is also being tested in a restaurant in New York and Orlando, Florida. “These three cities were chosen on purpose because they have a higher density of vegan populations,” Shaaphok said. “In terms of flavor and appeal, we hope everyone will enjoy it.” Also at the cantina, Taco Bell will be offering surprise gifts of an upcoming merchandise collaboration to the first 250 people at the restaurant from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 13, while supplies last, according to a press release. Information: tacobell.com

