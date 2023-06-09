Percy Hynes White of ‘Wednesday’ pleads an end to ‘harassment’





Almost six months after being charged with sexual assault, Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White dismissed the allegations online this week, describing them as part of a misinformation campaign by someone he never met. White, 21, responded to the allegations in a statement posted on his Instagram account Wednesday. In it, the actor said his family and friends had also become targets of the apparent online campaign. Because of this, my family was doxxed and my friends received death threats, according to his statement. He went on to explain how the individual used photos of minors, examples of my character, and references to his friend Jane to convey the assault allegations. Attempts to set the record straight by Jane, who he said was portrayed as a victim, were ignored. The rumors are false, White continued. I can’t accept being portrayed as a bigot or a criminal who cares little about people’s safety. These are the kinds of baseless and damaging allegations that can create mistrust in victims. It is very painful to know that this misinformation has upset people. He ended the note by thanking everyone who supported me and helped share the facts and called for an end to the harassment of my family, friends and colleagues. Representatives for White did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Times on Thursday. In January, a Twitter user alleged that the actor assaulted her and several of my friends, according to Variety. The user claimed in a series of since-deleted tweets that White would give drugs to underage girls at parties in Toronto and assault them or force them to have sex when high or drunk. White is known for playing art medium Xavier Thorpe on the hit Netflix series Wednesday, which was renewed in April for a second season. Fans of The Addams Family spin-off have called for White pulling since the allegations surfaced. A representative for Netflix declined to comment on its casting for Season 2 on Friday. Others also slammed series star Jenna Ortega for reaffirming her friendship with her co-star. While she controversial appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast in March, Ortega spoke enthusiastically about White and his co-star Georgie Farmer, who played Ajax Gorgon Petropolus on the show. The trio, who lived in the same building during filming, walked around, cooked dinner for each other and cleaned their apartments together. Literally, we mothered each other, Ortega said. So it’s like whenever someone was busier, like going through something, we were there.

