Opinion: ‘Flamin’ Hot’ movie shows Hollywood how to tell Latino stories

When the new movie Flamin Hot hits streaming platforms on Friday, audiences should be prepared for something they don’t see often. This film puts a Latino Richard Montaez, played by Jesse Garcia front and center. While it might not seem like a radical act, only 4% of the top 1,600 movies from 2007 to 2022 featured a Latino in the lead.

Flamin Hot does more than defy the odds on screen. Behind the scenes, this snack food movie shakes up other conventions. Of the 1,600 highest-grossing films of the past 16 years, only one in 320 had a Latino director. Only one was directed by a Mexican American woman. In other words, you are more likely to know someone struck by lightning where to be born on February 29 than to see a highly profitable film with someone like Eva Longoria yes, actor-producer-director Eva Longoria at the helm.

It’s not just the director either. Barely 3% of all casting directors of top-grossing films are Latinos. From the top of the call sheet to the last credits to roll, Flamin Hot’s cast and crew lineup is an anomaly.

The Latino community has a rich history and strong cultural impact in this country, but you wouldn’t know it from watching movies. Flamin Hot takes direct aim at the lack of Latinos in film and the persistent stereotypes they face. It places businessman Montaez at the center of the story and surrounds him with his Latino family and friends. Given that our research shows that 50% of Latino main characters are isolated on screen , the film sheds important light on Latin American family and community life. The film also introduces key aspects of Latino culture food, faith, clothing, and relationships that are often missing from popular films.

Hollywood is often quick to tell stories about the Latino as an outsider, someone who was not born in this country and has no say in shaping American values. Although the majority of the Hispanic/Latino population was born in the United States just about one-third of the Hispanic/Latino characters we reviewed in 2019 where Latinos were born in the United States Flamin Hot has no time for such myths: the Latinos at the heart of this story are all-American and all-Mexican, and as the characters demonstrate, that means they have a benefit that is often overlooked.

Just as Flamin Hot Cheetos revealed that the Latino market is a powerful force in driving consumer behavior even outside of the community, Flamin Hot can also serve as a call to action for Hollywood. First, we need more Latin American stories brought to the screen. These stories exist and are waiting to be told. Likewise, the talent is there; the people who brought Flamin Hot to the screen represent a much larger community of talented Latinos who are willing to be hired for stories that should feature Latinos.

The rest of the industry also has a role to play. Talent agencies need to recruit and sign more talent and push for their clients to appear in more stories. Casting directors should engage in casting processes that ensure more Latino actors are auditioned and cast. Film festivals, nonprofits, and philanthropists can nominate funding and create initiatives to support and accelerate the work of Latino filmmakers.

Companies, even those outside of the entertainment industry, can ensure that their marketing and promotional efforts support Latinos. For example, McDonald’s created the Dorado Spotlight Program to provide funding for Latino filmmakers and mentorship opportunities. As Flamin Hot so clearly demonstrates, corporations ignore Latinos to their own detriment.

The Latino snack market was virtually ignored until policy makers were reminded of the power of this consumer group. The irony that a film should make this point is not lost on us. Despite the Latino audience reliability show up at the multiplex , Latinos are rarely (if ever) at the center or the creative force behind the best films. This must change.

The entertainment industry should learn from this film and continue to serve the Latino community with stories that authentically represent this audience, told by storytellers who identify as Latino. As this new movie shows us, there’s no limit to the number of products that can be made Flamin Hot and there shouldn’t be a limit to the number of Latino stories either.

Ariana Affair is the program manager and Catherine Pieper is the program director of USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiativefounded by Stacy L. Smithprofessor at the Annenberg School for Communication and the USC School of Dramatic Arts.