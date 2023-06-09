Jamie Foxx news today: The actors’ rep addresses the Covid vaccine plot that left the actor paralyzed and blind





A representative for Jamie Foxx has shut down conspiracy theories that the actors' recent hospitalization was due to the Covid-19 vaccine leaving him partially paralyzed and blind. In a statement to BNC News, Representatives for Foxxs called the claims completely inaccurate. The conspiracy theory began on May 30, when Hollywood gossip columnist AJ Benza made an unsubstantiated claim about Ask Dr Drew, hosted by reality TV host Dr. Drew Pinsky. During the podcast episode, Benza alleged that Foxx was forced to get a Covid-19 shot while working on a movie, citing a source in the room with Foxx when he was hospitalized. Benza claimed Foxx developed a blood clot in his brain after receiving the vaccine, which left him partially paralyzed and blind. Although representatives for Foxx refute Benzas' claims, that hasn't stopped far-right commentators from spreading the anti-vaccination conspiracy theory on the internet. Political commentator Candace Owens peddled the theory about her YouTube based podcast, where she has 1.67 million subscribers, on June 6. In the video, titled Whats Going On With Jamie Foxx?, Owens suggested there might be some truth to Benzas' claim because no one in Foxx's family denied it at the time. Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk also weighed in on the claim, Tweeter on June 1, he was furious that a decent person like Jamie Foxx fell victim to Big Pharma because a movie set is still dumb enough to impose their cash cow clot shot. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Jamie Foxx's health after the 55-year-old actor was hospitalized in April following a medical complication. On April 12, his daughter Corinne Foxx shared in a statement on social media that the Django Unchained star had a medical complication yesterday. Fortunately, with quick action and great care, he is already on the road to recovery. We know how much he is loved and appreciate your prayers, she said. The family requests privacy during this time. Foxx was filming the next Netflix movie Back to action in Georgia when he was taken to a medical facility. Many rumors quickly emerged about Foxx's health. While most reports suggested the actor was recovering, a source said Radar that his friends and family were hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. On May 3, Jamie Foxx broke his silence on social media by thanking fans for their support. Appreciate all the love!!! feel blessed [prayer, heart and fox emoji]the actor shared on his Instagram story. Meanwhile, his daughter Corinne later chastised claims her family was preparing for the worst and revealed the actor had been out of hospital for weeks. Family Update: Sad to see how the media is going wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recovering, she shared on her Instagram on May 12. In fact, she continued, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thank you for everyone's prayers and support! We also have an exciting job announcement coming next week!

