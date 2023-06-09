Adam DeVine Says He Saw Person Murdered Near His Hollywood Hills Home





Adam DeVine details a shocking incident that happened near his home. THE Perfect star recently shared that he and marry Chloe Bridges watched someone get killed near their Hollywood Hills mansion. Speaking on stage on June 7 during a live taping of the It is important podcast with sound Workaholic co-creators, DeVine recalls seeing people drive up to what appeared to be a gathering at a neighbor’s house. “I see these guys and it’s fun to sit and watch, and me and my wife, we’re sitting on our balcony, and we’re like, ‘Oh, that looks crazy,'” a- he declared, as seen in a New York Post video. “And that’s where it gets sad: someone was murdered there!” His comments caused a shock from him Workaholic podcast co-creators and co-hosts, including Blake Andersonwho asked the Bumpers in Berlin actor to repeat himself. DeVine said, once again, “Someone was murdered over there!” Following his statement, a dramatic sound effect played, drawing cheers from the crowd. “Man, I called it shit,” he continued. “I called it shit. I was like, ‘These are despicable things going on here’, and then of course someone got shot. It happens. Someone’s dying .” The deadliest transformations of true crime on TV DeVine’s disturbing story came just hours after several local Los Angeles television stations said the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the June 7 shooting death of a man outside a home in the actor’s quarters. Atiba Jefferson/NBAE via Getty Images CBS Los Angeles quoted investigators as saying a party was held at the house the night of the murder and the victim argued with someone outside and was later shot multiple times. Police told the outlet they believe the attacker fled the scene in a waiting vehicle and there may be more than one suspect in the case. An LAPD spokesperson identified the victim as Emile Lahaziel39, to KTLAnoting that he was pronounced dead at the scene, E ! News contacted the LAPD and DeVine’s rep and did not hear back. For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News app

