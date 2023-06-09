Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny Bar is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for a limited time





A new pop-up bar called Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny is coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios soon and will stay there for a limited time. We are a few weeks away from the premiere of the fifthIndianaJonesmovie,Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate! And if you’re a big Indy fan, there’s a new reason you’ll want to hear ASAP at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Disney has revealed that a new themed pop-up bar will be coming to the park this month. Continue reading to learn more! Indiana Jones: Lair of Destiny at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Disney has revealed that Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny, a new pop-up bar, will be coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios starting June 9. Reporter Brooke McDonald shared the news this morning, showing a first look at the drinks that will be available. First look at drinks coming to a new Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny drinks outpost at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World starting June 9 for a limited time. #IndianaJones @IndianaJones pic.twitter.com/NA9DHcUVWi — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) June 8, 2023 The new beverage outpost will be located in the Echo Lake area of ​​the park, near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, and will be open through August 15. Specialty drinks will include: Atlantic green tea (without alcohol): Pomegranate-Green Tea, Blood Orange, Lemon Juice and Agave Nector Adventurer Marguerite: Tequila Corazon Blanco, green tea with papaya and passion fruit, cucumber, lime and agave The Patinated Fedora: Bourbon Old Forester, sweet vermouth, vanilla, cinnamon, star anise, ginger and nutmeg bitters, served with a sphere of ice.

In Indiana Jones: Destiny’s Lair, guests can enjoy “Exclusive libations inspired by daring explorers, step into photographic moments among rare antiquities from perilous expeditions and discover costumes and pros chasing the Dial of Destiny.” Besides, Brooke reported that new items would be available at Jock Lindsay’s Hangar Bar, an Indiana Jones-themed bar you can find in Disney Springs. These items will be available from June 30 through August 15, including new foods and a cocktail flight. New dishes are coming to Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs from June 30 through August 30. 15: Giant Bacon for All Mankind, Stuffed Dates and Figs from March and The Charter Flight, which includes three currently available cocktails, new June 30 as a flight. #IndianaJones @IndianaJones pic.twitter.com/vOPlZWwBuu — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) June 8, 2023 You can experience Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny starting tomorrow, June 9 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. And you can watchIndiana Jones and the Dial of Fatein theaters from June 30, 2023!

Written byMorgan Flaherty

Morgan is the editor of WDW magazine. A lifelong Disney fan, his dream day involves just about everything Animal Kingdom. Along with several years of Disney writing experience, Morgan has also written as a contributing writer for Well + Good, Scary Mommy, Brit + Co and Baby Chick.

