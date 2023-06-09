John Beasley, an Omaha actor whose career has charted a distinct path, was set to make his Broadway debut

Entertainment
Despite a late start, actor John Beasley fulfilled dreams of stage and film, which he laid the foundations for in Omaha.
The TV star and feature film supporting actor, who co-starred in the Everwood TV series and appeared in HBOs Treme and beloved movie Rudy, died May 30 in an Omaha hospital. He was 79 years old.
Beasley’s death has prompted condolences and praise far beyond his hometown. Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall, reached by phone, described Beasley as a wonderful actor.
He followed an unconventional route to get there.
The Omaha native didn’t continue playing professionally until age 45 once his two sons were brought up. His wife Judy supported his dream. After years of contributing to local and regional theater, he burst into television and then Hollywood in the early 1990s.
Only death stopped him. This year, before his health failed, he was set to make his Broadway debut as the older Noah in the new musical adaptation of The Notebook.
His appearance at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater preview last fall was cut short due to a bout with COVID that landed him in the hospital. He was again hospitalized in Omaha earlier this year. More recently, liver complications forced him to undergo tests before his condition suddenly worsened.
He was preparing for a workshop in July in New York in pre-Broadway musicals when he died. The Notebook Company is set to dedicate its Broadway tour to his memory.
The show, based on the best-selling novel, excited Beasley not just because of where it was taking him, but because he felt in perfect sync with the role and his co-star Maryann Plunkett.
Tony Award winner Plunkett said Beasley was magnificent in the role.
Just breathtakingly beautiful. … I will miss him terribly, she said on the phone.
Although he suspects his role in The Notebook could be the role of his life, Beasley made it clear in a 2022 American Theater interview that he’s already achieved what he sets out to do.
To be a working artist is the highest calling, he said, adding that he was both proud and grateful for his career whether or not he made it to Broadway.
Duvall, who cast Beasley as a serious preacher for his fiery evangelist in the critically acclaimed 1997 film The Apostle, remembered Beasley as a great guy.
Referring to the gritty naturalism that Beasley conveyed, Duvall, who also wrote and directed the film, recalled, Someone said, Where did you get that non-actor to play the preacher? And I said, this non-actor has his own (theatre) company and did Shakespeare and everything.
Beasley often cited working with Duvall as confirmation that he could act alongside anyone. It also put him on the radar of Hollywood producers.
It was a special project and he certainly helped make it that way, Duvall said of the late actor.
To Beasley’s surprise, Duvall was a Nebraska football fan, so much so that he said, I begged Bobby to stop talking about football and start talking about acting.
The Apostle helped Beasley land the WB drama series Everwood with Treat Williams, who in a Tweet credited Beasley with giving the show its soul and gravity.
Beasley was later a regular cast member on TV Land’s sitcom The Soul Man with Cedric the Entertainer and Niecy Nash. In statements, the two noted Beasley’s prowess as an actor and that he was an even better person.
The Omaha actor enjoyed sharing what he knew about acting through his John Beasley Theater & Workshop. Beasley’s two sons, Tyrone and Mike, followed in his footsteps.
Actor Vincent Lee Alston said Beasleys Theater was a training ground where up-and-coming artists could explore what it was like to be an actor.
It was our Shakespeare, a place where we could go, he said.
Beasley encouraged plenty of homegrown talent, often with a phone call saying, Why are you still in Omaha, what are you waiting for? It’s time to go.
Her career inspired me in a way that showed me what was possible for me as a black artist. … It sent a message to all of us actors not only about what it would take to advance our careers, but also what the payoff might look like, said Kathy Tyree, one of the actors who has accepted Beasley’s challenge.
|
