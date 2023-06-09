Actor and cannabis grower Jim Belushi wants to tap into Florida’s green





The medical marijuana market in Florida could become Hollywood. Actor, comedian and cannabis grower Jim Belushi wants to be a player in the growing medical marijuana market in Florida. Belushi is the owner of Belushis Farm, one of 74 entities who submitted a license application to the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use. Although the state has posted the names of the 74 applicants on its website, it has yet to release the redacted applications for public review. Belushi, who made her film debut in “Trading Places,” has operated a 93-acre marijuana farm in southern Oregon since 2015, when weed became legal there. In 2020, Discovery Channel premiered the reality series Belushi’s Farm. It is now in its third season. Belushi says Discovery that although farming is fulfilling, he still enjoys the spotlight of performance. “So it was natural for me to bring a camera to the farm and see a sight around it,” he said. Belushi’s older brother,John, was an original cast member of Saturday Night Live, who died of a drug overdose in 1982. Jim Belushi says marijuana relieves his post-traumatic stress disorder, which he attributes to the death of his brother. Jim Belushi also stated that he don’t think his brother would be dead of a mixture of heroin and cocaine if marijuana had been legal. Belushi’s Farm products are available in Oregon, Massachusetts, Maine, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, California, New York and Michigan. According to the company’s website, the product will “soon” be available in Colorado, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota, Missouri and Illinois. Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalize marijuana for medical purposes. The state eventually implemented a vertically integrated licensing program allowing a limited number of growers and sellers working together to grow and distribute marijuana. The state announced earlier this year that it was granting 22 additional medical marijuana licenses and would be accepting applications for those permits over a five-day window in April. Along with the application, interested parties were required to submit a non-refundable fee of $146,000 to the state. This means the state received $10,804,000 for the April 2023 batch run. Although they may not have the high profile of Belushis Farm, there are other recognizable candidates. Esposito Nursery is a well-known one-stop shop in Tallahassee where people can buy everything they need for lush green lawns and beautiful gardens. Esposito Nursery also offers landscaping services. Ralph Esposito And Nancee Esposito teamed up with five other people and submitted an application for medical marijuana. If approved, it will operate as PharmPham, LLC. Tallahassee Doctor Mark Moore founded MEDCAN, which, according to the website, is the first medical practice of medical marijuana specialists in the state. Moore applied for a medical marijuana license under the name Capital Cannabis. Also included in the 74 applications are three black farmers who previously applied for medical marijuana licenses and are currently in litigation against the state: Shedrick McGriffFTG Development Inc. and Charles Smith. The Legislature this session passed SB 372, which would grant farmers and others who are currently in litigation licenses. But the bill was not sent to the government. Ron DeSantis Again. There is also speculation that the governor may veto the bill. From June 2822,818 patients in Florida are qualified to use medical marijuana and 2,480 doctors are certified to order it. Post views: 0

