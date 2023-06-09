Bollywood inspired summer ethnic outfit you need for this wedding season

What comes to mind when you think of summer fashion? Lightweight dresses, cotton tops, comfy t-shirts and so much more. Ethnic outfits, generally considered heavy, bulky and unsuitable for the weather, don’t come to mind as seasonal choices. What if your traditional outfit was easy to wear and stylish according to the season? Here are some outfits to look out for for the June wedding or just a family reunion this weekend.

Sara Ali Khan set the ethnic summer vibe in an all-white Anarkali suit. The kurta features three-quarter flared split sleeves and a deep U-neckline, and is made of white silk. She pairs it with matching straight pants with a translucent bottom and floral embroidery. The highlight, however, is the mesh dupatta with white mesh patterns and a wavy pattern with silver embellishments on the border. Sara carefully chose a heavy, hanging jhumka to complement the simple outfit and opted for a raw, no-makeup look.

Sara Ali Khans mulmul saree from Manish Malhotras brand features a basic drape embellished with contrasting gold and pink trims and tiny eyelet designs on the edges. The loose drape was embroidered with white leaf patterns, which Sara placed gracefully over her shoulder. Sara dressed the yellow saree a similar sleeveless blouse with a cropped hemline, wide U-neckline, fitted bust and revealing back feature. For accessories, she chose matching yellow bracelets, delicate gold and pearl jhumkis and sandals.

Summer weddings call for light yet fashionable ethnic attire, and the Alia Bhatts silver saree is a must-have in your collection. The outfit incorporated distinctive cording details. Crafted from hand-woven Maheshwari silk, the metallic look was paired with an elaborate hand-embroidered blouse showcasing a floral motif. The centerpiece of the Alias ​​ensemble was the textured blouse. Not just a saree, the piece can be paired with lehenga or white palazzos, the bralette will undoubtedly stand out with its distinctive design.

Sanjana Sanghi adorned a sequined purple saree with metallic chords throughout her length. The actress teamed her dress for the night with a matching top with slip components, a plunging neckline and a halter-neck appearance with elegant criss-cross ties. Sanjana accessorized this contemporary ethnic dress with multiple rings and blue stud earrings.

Rakul Preet Singh has the perfect inspiration to combine ethnic looks with contemporary fashion. She recently posted photos in a coordinated orange ensemble that included a cropped, palazzo top paired with a dupatta. The outfit was from the Gopi Vaids collection and features subtle mirror work on the top and tassels. The flared pants adorned with gold gave a lehenga appearance. Rakul paired it with a dupatta with zari borders. Finally, she accentuated her outfit with only a set of ethnic white pearl earrings.