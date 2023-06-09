Bollywood women, parallel paths of self-discovery

Let me start this one with an in-depth report that Maithili Rao wrote last year in MW, a popular magazine. The article reflected his grip on Bollywood and its female stars. Rao was analyzing four decades of Mahesh Bhatts Arth, where she wrote: Some movies are meant to carry the weight of relevance over the decades. Art is one of them. I found the lines brilliant. Rao was dissecting a film that remains – until now a textbook film to draw the arc of self-realization for an ordinary, middle-class, dependent Indian woman. The film is a milestone in Indian cinema and as Rao wrote: challenging the expectation of reconciliation between a repentant husband and a forgiving wife.

Raos’ deft handling of the subject is clear. She wrote: Arth (released in 1982, the year of the Asian Games in India) is the gold that emerged from the crucible of a nuclear explosion where pain, rage, self-doubt, despair collide and then calm down in acceptance. The acceptance that comes with growth, assurance and belief in one’s dignity. Arth was a brilliant movie. Pooja, the wife and Kavita, the lover in Inders life, were locked in an intense rivalry. Their characters were very different, one a passionate diva and the other a wife with middle class values. Arth was a breakthrough film for her and for the masses. It took nearly 40 years for Arth’s message to turn into a contemporary film. Doesn’t that say anything about our film industry?, she wrote in the magazine.

Rao has always sought out empowered women in Bollywood who seek freedom, she has not necessarily sought out rebellious women in Indian cinema. She looked for women who fought their various battles in their own way, they all had a cause. It’s an interesting topic as Rao told me a few weeks ago on a Zoom call. She told me that it would be wrong to stereotype women in Indian cinema because directors push them to do bolder roles. Women in Indian cinema have repeatedly outwitted men. Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone are top actresses who can push off a top actor any day, they are top marks. They are not dependent on men emotionally and financially. They have carved an air of finality around them, they have the courage and they have the determination.

Rao said her third book, The Millennial Woman in Bollywood: A New Brand emerges from those women who were once abandoned, uprooted and humiliated. New generation women no longer beg their lovers and husbands. But they get emotional from time to time, before rising like a phoenix from their ashes. I call it a triumph of will over circumstances. Indian actresses bravely stand alone, taking responsibility for anything and everything, Rao says.

She talks about movies like Queen and Thappad, and says these women are strong-willed and won’t overlook any nonsense for the sake of the family, even if it’s just a slap in the face from the husband. They put their dignity above everything, they won’t respect men who don’t respect women. The idea for the book, The Millennial Woman in Bollywood: A New Brand, had been buzzing in her head since 2015, she watched over 100 Bollywood movies before finally finishing her first draft in 2020.

She said during the interview that she actually experimented with the idea of ​​millennial women while visiting the United States and started exploring the subject of millennial women. She found these women completely independent, she started to deconstruct the way these women were portrayed in Bollywood.

What was the result of his research, I asked him?

Rao said she found female characters in Bollywood both bold and complex, not the ordinary feminist women depicted in film. I would say that for Bollywood, the road to authentic representation of women has been a bumpy one. But this does not change because women are no longer passive housewives who bow to patriarchal pressures.

Her book explains how this portrayal of women is challenged by outspoken characters who are entirely in control of their own destiny. These stories of single motherhood and open relationships emerge from real-life inspiration. Actresses are individuals but very beautiful and talented women who have strong feelings, Rao says.

Her book shows why there is a growing need to address issues that affect women and why there is a need to push for more accurate representation and not project them as devoted mothers. Bollywood has understood why there is a need to make characters more realistic and directors are more open to portraying women in more logical roles. Indian cinema is now full of women filmmakers, writers, actresses in front of the camera and women filmmakers behind the camera. I think women have really risen through the ranks within the industry, but change is also happening because of the more eclectic interests of the public, adds Rao.

Rao says Bollywood women are no longer put in a very small, tight box. She knows there can’t be a perfect mother, but there can always be a perfect wife. Bollywood millennial women are all the rage, reflecting society’s changing attitude and catering to the aspirations of the younger generation.

It’s a brilliant combination.