Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s latest film, Selfiee, was a box office disaster. However, the actor has several movies in the works, including the sequel to his hit movie, Oh My God.

The movie, titled Oh My God 2 (OMG 2), is in the news again. Written and directed by Amit Rai, Akshay Kumar shared a big update on the film this morning, revealing that OMG 2 will hit theaters on August 11, 2023. This means the film will clash with Gadar 2 and Animal, at the box desk.

OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautham, and Govind Namdev in leading roles. The satirical comedy-drama is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo Film Production. Keep checking this space for more exciting updates.

