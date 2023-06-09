June 19 celebrations and events happening in Oakland County – Daily Tribune





A number of June 19th celebrations and activities take place in the area, commemorating the historic end of slavery in the United States. The Town of Southfield is holding several Juneteenth celebration events, beginning with a solemn reading of the Juneteenth Joint Resolution and the raising of the Juneteenth Flag at 5 p.m. on June 12, on the circular circuit in front of Southfield Town Hall , 26000 Evergreen Road. The Mayors’ Juneteenth Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on June 17, from the Front Circle of the Southfield City Campus. Mayor Ken Siver will lead attendees on a 2.5 mile walk to Red Pole Park and back to City Hall where he will discuss the history of Southfield and the achievements of African Americans. Southfield Parks & Recreation will host Juneteenth Jubilee, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., June 17 on the lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus, with food trucks, entertainment, garden games, a vendor’s market and a beer tent and wine for participants aged 21 and over. The WeeBone Entertainment concert is 7-9 p.m., www.cityofsouthfield.com. The Oakland County Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 14 at the Oakland County Courthouse – South Entrance Lawn, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Pontiac. The event features speakers including Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter and a ceremony to honor the memory of Elizabeth Denison Forth, a former slave and the first African American to buy and own property in Michigan. . The event includes food trucks, entertainment including a DJ and free ice cream, www.oakgov.com/community/diversity-equity-inclusion/programs-events/juneteenth. Freedom Day for Juneteenth is from noon to 10 p.m. on June 17 in downtown Pontiac. Activities, history, and storytelling activities are from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bagley Street, Juneteenth Parade begins at 4 p.m. at Bagley Street to downtown Pontiac and downtown activities with food vendors and entertainment begins at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks, pontiac.mi.us or facebook.com/pontiaccityhall. The annual June 17 in the World Bank is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 17 at West Bloomfield High School, 4925 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield Twp. The event features entertainment, music and education, student performers, family activities, vendors and artisans, free admission, refreshments, rain or shine, JuneteenthWB. org, 248-425-2137. Madison Heights Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Food Truck Rally will be held from noon to 6 p.m. June 17 at Madison Heights Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, madisonheightsjuneteenth.com, free admission, educational exhibits, speakers, entertainment, food trucks, merchant stands and entertainment for children. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring canned food and non-perishable food to donate to the Madison Heights Food Pantry. The Village of Lathrup hosts an annual “Unity in the Community” – June 16 celebration, 12-4 p.m., June 17, at the City Park, 27400 Southfield Road, Village of Lathrup, with bouncing houses, games, vendors, music, ballroom lessons, artwork, food trucks, (artists and vendors needed), lathrupvillage.org. The City of Royal Oak is hosting a June 19 Celebration, 3-8 p.m. on June 19 at Centennial Commons, Troy and Third St. in downtown Royal Oak, family activities including music, games, shows, food trucks and vendors, www.romi.gov/1570/20289/Juneteenth, free. Emagine Entertainment Juneteenth Film Festival runs until June 30, with different films screened each week, at Emagine Royal Oak, 200 N. Main Street, Royal Oak. Tickets are $5 with net ticket proceeds benefiting UNCF, (United Negro College Fund), Emagine-Entertainment.com.

