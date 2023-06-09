Fae Festival brings the magic back to Ix Art Park





If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to show off your elf ears, fairy wings and fluttering robes, this weekend is for you. And if you don’t have a fancy wardrobe to draw from for special occasions, you’ll have the chance to whip up something in a workshop or pick up accessories in a medieval market. The Ix Art Park Foundation presents its second Fae Family Festival, billed as an imaginative urban Renaissance fair, from 3-8 p.m. Saturday and 10-6 p.m. Sunday outdoors at Ix Art Park.











It’s one of the only Renaissance festivals on the East Coast, said Maria Vitale, the foundation’s marketing director. Ours is a bit unique as it sits in an urban landscape. Vitale said organizers were thrilled last year to see up to 90% of the 6,000 attendees at last year’s inaugural event capture the spirit of the festivities by dressing up in some way. another, including simple masks, headwear, and even fully coordinated costumes. In Charlottesville, there aren’t many places you can dress up, Vitale said. People also read… Many costumes were inspired by Medieval and Renaissance clothing and all kinds of fairies, pixies, gnomes and other residents of magical kingdoms and fairy tales. There is plenty of room for individuality and imagination, without judgement. This cityscape setting gives visitors more leeway to explore other creative options, just in case your internal office executive elf calls.











This year, the Saturday festivities will begin after the Ix Farmer’s Market Day is over, giving everyone a little more room to roam. There will be a variety of free workshops and demos, although registration may be required for some offers. Macrame jewelry and pressed leather masks are among the possibilities for those looking to learn skills for the costumes of years to come, while instructions will also be available for making herbal sachets, brooms and other memories. The Medieval Market will feature goods from over 50 vendors offering handicrafts, artwork, herbal remedies and other items. Visitors can adorn themselves with makeup or henna tattoos, as well as tarot readings and palm trees. Daily Fae Festival tickets are $20 for admission to the outdoor festival and the immersive Looking Glass indoor art museum, or $15 for festival admission only. Weekend passes cost $30 and $20 respectively, and visitors 12 and under enter free. Find all the details on ixartpark.org.

