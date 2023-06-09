Entertainment
IAS Niyaz Khan says religious conversions started with Bollywood
On Thursday June 8, Niyaz Khan, an IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh claims that Bollywood is responsible for religious conversions saying it went from there.
Asked about religious conversion, the IAS officer told ANI, “Conversion is not fair at all.” The conversion started with Bollywood. This still happens in places where famous movie stars have converted Hindus to Islam. Conversion is wrong because we elevate one religion above all others and invite others to join their religion while rejecting the other as insignificant; this is fundamentally wrong.
IAS Niyaz Khan further pointed out that India is a democratic country where all religions are treated equally. He went on to say that in an interfaith marriage, neither partner should convert to the other’s religion, but should instead continue to follow their own.
“Our nation is a democratic country, here all religions are equal. How can we claim that after marriage, we must convert to my religion? Both people must practice their own religion. If there is so much love and it is their compulsion, then both should adhere to their respective religions; I don’t think the conversion is appropriate,” Khan said.
According to the IAS official, Bollywood is to blame for religious conversions because people see movie stars as divine personalities and role models. He further stated that the nudity and graphic scenes in Bollywood movies are blatantly destroying the younger generations.
“Bollywood is one hundred percent responsible for conversions. Bollywood has been the model of our country, people even consider artists as divine figures. People are imitating Western culture, resulting in films that depict nudity and explicit scenes, which deteriorate our civilization and ruin the younger generation.
Notably, Niyaz Khan on Thursday tweeted that Muslims should become gaurakshaks and should not convert anyone to Islam. He also advised Muslims to embrace vegetarianism. Khan further urged his co-religionists to maintain cordial relations with the Brahmins.
The Muslim brothers should also become protectors of cows, oppose the change of religion, not change anyone’s religion. Forced conversion is prohibited in Islam. If you can adopt vegetarianism, it will be a great effort. Although becoming a vegetarian cannot be forced. Muslim Brotherhood should have cordial relations with Brahmins, Niyaz Khan tweeted in Hindi.
, #
—Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) June 8, 2023
Speaking about this tweet, Khan sequentially explained the argument behind his suggestions to fellow believers. In response to Khan’s first advice to Muslims to become protectors of cows, he said that while many Muslims respect and feed cows, some slaughter them. Cows will be safe if all Muslims become protectors of cows.
Second, vegetarianism is practiced all over the world. It is adopted to save the environment, which is a good thing to do, but no one can be forced to choose what to eat.
Third, maintain cordial relations with the Brahmins. For 3000 years, the Brahman has guided the country by constantly pursuing the path of truth. Even today, when there is a spiritual program, thousands of people gather. Even now, Brahmins serve as guides. Peace has been maintained in our region thanks to the blessings of the Brahmins. The IAS officer Khan continued, “A Brahmin like Kautilya has been a great example for India.”
He further clarified that he tweets his personal opinions which are not inspired by any kind of politics.
When asked if he was inclined towards Hinduism or was considering becoming a Hindu, he replied that he would always remain a Muslim. He further added that he idolized two people, Prophet Mohammad and Acharya Chanakya.
“Never, I have two idols, Mohammad Sahab is my idol and the other is Great Chanakya. I am in Islam and I will remain so. Mohammad Sahab is my idol. It is another matter that people think other thing about me regarding my tweets,” Khan said.
It should be noted that IAS Niyaz Khan has author a book called Brahmin: The Great. Niyaz Khan described Brahmins as highly intelligent in his book. In his book, Khan indicated that if the Brahmins are given leadership in various fields or appointed as advisers, the country will be transformed in various capacities.
He claimed that Hinduism is the oldest religion and the responsibility to preserve it rests solely with the Brahmins. Niyaz Khan had also claimed that only Brahmins had saved the Hindu religion so far.
In August last year, a show cause notice was issued to IAS Niyaz Khan for his now-deleted tweet about The Kashmir Files film suggesting that a film should also be made about the suffering of Muslims.
On March 18, 2022, IAS Officer Niyaz Khan, serving as Deputy Secretary in the Public Works Department (PWD) of Madhya Pradesh, posted a tweet asking the creators of The Kashmir Files to make a film about the murders of Muslims.
He had tweeted, Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with full honor. The producer must also make a film to show the murders of a large number of Muslims in several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country.
