High-yield cheque: how it can pay you back
Chequing accounts allow you to have quick access to your money for things like bills, entertainment, expenses, and other costs associated with day-to-day living. However, you can still optimize your checking account and increase interest with a high yield checking account.
This content is sponsored by PenFed Credit Union, federally insured by NCUA.
High-yield checking accounts are interest-bearing bank accounts designed for regular use. These accounts basically work the same way as standard checking accounts, except they offer higher APYs, which means they earn more than regular checking accounts, according to Business Insider.
Checking accounts are generally used for current expenses. There are different types of checking accounts, such as free checking accounts or high-yield checking accounts, which can pay different dividends.
“A high-yield checking account, which some banks may call a rewards account, allows you to earn interest on your checking balance,” said Jay Zigmont – a CFP professional and founder of registered investment advisory firm, Live , Learn, Plan – to Business Insider. “These accounts still have a debit card and allow checks to be written. Depending on the bank, there may be a variety of requirements to qualify. For example, they may require a minimum balance, a certain number of transactions, direct deposit of your paycheck, or that you have other accounts with them.
PenFed Credit Unions Access America Verification is a high-yield check option that gets the most out of your money, helping you pay back. With Access America, you can earn a high APY and get up to five times the national average on your checking account balance with monthly direct deposits of $500 or more.
The $10 monthly fee associated with the Access America Checking account can easily be avoided: either by setting up a monthly direct deposit of $500 or more, or by maintaining a daily balance of $500 or more, PenFed said.
High-yield checking accounts are similar to high-yield savings accounts and allow you to earn money from the account’s bank balance. However, there are differences on eligibility requirements and how often you can access the funds, according to Business Insider.
“A high-yield savings account tends to have a higher interest rate than a checking account, but the intention of the account is to hold your money for a period of time rather than regularly writing checks or to make debit card transactions,” Zigmont said. to Business Insider. “Some savings accounts may have a limit on the number of transactions per month before you incur a fee.”
So which is the right option for you?
A high-yield checking account may be a good choice for you if you know you can maintain a strong balance, meet transaction requirements, and plan to use the account regularly, according to Business Insider.
“High-yield checking accounts are best suited for people who have a large balance in their checking accounts but make regular payments on the account and need checks,” said Brian Stivers, investment adviser and founder of Stivers Financial Services, at Business Insider.
Since many high-yield savings accounts that pay the best rates also require you to use their branded credit card and charge a certain amount monthly, this is best for people who use credit cards regularly and pay them in full each month to avoid interest payments.
When you use PenFeds Access America Checking, you can set up direct deposits and receive your paycheck up to two days sooner.
When we receive your direct deposit information from your employer, we’ll make your paycheck available to you up to two days early, PenFed Credit Union said.
This early access to your paycheck can help you meet your bills and avoid late fees that can occur when you receive your paycheck. It also allows you to avoid costly payday advance services, US News & World Report noted.
Advance direct deposit has the added benefit of allowing customers to earn interest on the money sooner.
“If your cash flow isn’t tight, getting paid early could mean earning interest for a few more days,” Brian Walsh, certified financial planner and senior director of financial planning at SoFi, told US News & World Report.
Learn more about Access America Verification at PenFed Credit Unions Website. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA.
